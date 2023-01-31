Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bon Homme 51, Corsica/Stickney 46
Chester 41, Colman-Egan 38
Colome 59, Avon 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Garretson 32
Hamlin 63, Milbank 35
Hanson 57, Canistota 44
Harding County 69, Timber Lake 35
Hill City 50, Kadoka Area 49
Howard 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24
Irene-Wakonda 56, Wagner 44
Lyman 69, New Underwood 39
Madison 65, Tri-Valley 48
Mitchell Christian 65, Gayville-Volin 56
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 51
Northwestern 79, Potter County 65
Philip 75, Newell 34
Waverly-South Shore 64, Arlington 42
Winner 52, Gregory 50, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/