Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bon Homme 51, Corsica/Stickney 46

Chester 41, Colman-Egan 38

Colome 59, Avon 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Garretson 32

Hamlin 63, Milbank 35

Hanson 57, Canistota 44

Harding County 69, Timber Lake 35

Hill City 50, Kadoka Area 49

Howard 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24

Irene-Wakonda 56, Wagner 44

Lyman 69, New Underwood 39

Madison 65, Tri-Valley 48

Mitchell Christian 65, Gayville-Volin 56

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 51

Northwestern 79, Potter County 65

Philip 75, Newell 34

Waverly-South Shore 64, Arlington 42

Winner 52, Gregory 50, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

