Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Crystal Lake Central 53

Arcola 66, Heritage 39

Auburn 56, Williamsville 49

Breese Central 48, Columbia 46

Carrier Mills 77, Dongola 37

Carterville 70, Pinckneyville 58

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 61, Villa Grove/Heritage 47

Champaign Centennial 64, Champaign Central 49

Champaign Judah Christian 57, Normal Calvary 51

Charleston 49, Mattoon 43

Chicago (Jones) 71, Epic Academy Charter 41

Chicago (Soto) High School 33, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 19

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 75, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 70

Chicago Academy 37, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 35

Chicago Ag Science 87, Hancock 29

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 78, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 56

Christopher 70, Zeigler-Royalton 48

Concord (Triopia) 48, South County 41

Decatur St. Teresa 72, Clinton 61

Dieterich 79, Grayville 50

Downers North 71, OPRF 44

El Paso-Gridley 73, Peoria Quest 50

Eureka 71, Flanagan-Cornell 15

Fairbury Prairie Central 71, Tri-Valley 52

Greenville 83, Hillsboro 40

Griggsville-Perry 66, Calhoun 34

Hampshire 67, Prairie Ridge 56

Herrin 45, Harrisburg 34

Hinsdale South 65, Lincoln Way West 56

Illinois Valley Central 60, Roanoke-Benson 40

Jacksonville Routt 57, Beardstown 48

    • Joliet Catholic 72, Coal City 45

    Kankakee 71, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 39

    Kankakee Trinity Academy 50, Donovan 47

    LeRoy 82, Blue Ridge 61

    Litchfield 52, Piasa Southwestern 45

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, De La Salle 42

    Milford 88, Armstrong 33

    Mt. Zion 67, Effingham 43

    Murphysboro 65, Benton 59

    N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 74, Marshall 56

    New Athens 55, Woodlawn 32

    New Berlin 52, Maroa-Forsyth 46

    North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 57, Delavan 33

    North-Mac 65, Staunton 34

    Northridge Prep 73, Christian Liberty Academy 33

    Pana 53, Carlinville 33

    Pittsfield 53, Liberty 16

    Pleasant Plains 50, Athens 24

    Raymond Lincolnwood 63, Edinburg (Coop) BK 56

    Ridgewood 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 52

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Chatham Glenwood 31

    Sesser-Valier 70, Johnston City 59

    Springfield Lutheran 67, Buffalo Tri-City 65

    Triad 50, Jerseyville Jersey 23

    Vienna 78, Hamilton County 53

    Willowbrook 70, Plainfield Central 62

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    River Ridge vs. Galena, ccd.

    Rochelle vs. Byron, ccd.

    ___

