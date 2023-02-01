AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue West 71, Sioux City, East, Iowa 40

Hastings 63, Grand Island Northwest 30

Kearney Catholic 53, Sandhills Valley 23

Lexington 68, Broken Bow 47

Lincoln Christian 79, Buena Vista 28

Lincoln North Star 73, Fremont 35

Lincoln Pius X 62, Kearney 54

Millard South 70, Omaha Benson 30

Omaha Central 58, Papillion-LaVista South 50

Omaha Westside 86, Lincoln Southwest 57

Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha Northwest 36

Shelby/Rising City 72, Nebraska Christian 56

Wallace 59, Brady 49

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47

Howells/Dodge 64, West Point-Beemer 35

Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 41

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Palmyra 45

Freeman 71, Weeping Water 21

Fort Kearney Conference=

Consolation=

Overton 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 41

Quarterfinal=

Amherst 75, Hi-Line 48

Ansley-Litchfield 57, Pleasanton 46

Elm Creek 66, Axtell 37

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Loomis 43

Lewis and Clark Conference=

Clark Bracket=

Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35

Winside 57, Homer 45

Lewis Bracket=

Wynot 60, Winnebago 51

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Doniphan-Trumbull 73, Ord 40

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

    • Quarterfinal=

    Elkhorn Valley 63, West Holt 35

    Pioneer Conference Tournament=

    Friend 57, Southern 43

    Tri County 78, Sterling 40

    Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

    Quarterfinal=

    Sandy Creek 32, Sutton 30

    Wilber-Clatonia 48, Centennial 46

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

