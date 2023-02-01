Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue West 71, Sioux City, East, Iowa 40
Hastings 63, Grand Island Northwest 30
Kearney Catholic 53, Sandhills Valley 23
Lexington 68, Broken Bow 47
Lincoln Christian 79, Buena Vista 28
Lincoln North Star 73, Fremont 35
Lincoln Pius X 62, Kearney 54
Millard South 70, Omaha Benson 30
Omaha Central 58, Papillion-LaVista South 50
Omaha Westside 86, Lincoln Southwest 57
Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha Northwest 36
Shelby/Rising City 72, Nebraska Christian 56
Wallace 59, Brady 49
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47
Howells/Dodge 64, West Point-Beemer 35
Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40
ECNC Conference Tournament=
Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 41
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Palmyra 45
Freeman 71, Weeping Water 21
Fort Kearney Conference=
Consolation=
Overton 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 41
Quarterfinal=
Amherst 75, Hi-Line 48
Ansley-Litchfield 57, Pleasanton 46
Elm Creek 66, Axtell 37
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Loomis 43
Lewis and Clark Conference=
Clark Bracket=
Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35
Winside 57, Homer 45
Lewis Bracket=
Wynot 60, Winnebago 51
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Doniphan-Trumbull 73, Ord 40
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Elkhorn Valley 63, West Holt 35
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Friend 57, Southern 43
Tri County 78, Sterling 40
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Sandy Creek 32, Sutton 30
Wilber-Clatonia 48, Centennial 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/