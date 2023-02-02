AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Isle of Wight Academy 29

Bayside 68, First Colonial 65

Blacksburg 56, George Wythe-Wytheville 49

Brunswick 59, Windsor 48

Deep Creek 58, Landstown 39

Dominion 43, Park View-Sterling 32

Franklin 49, Southampton 39

Gainesville 80, John Champe 16

Gate City 46, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 40

K&Q Central 51, Middlesex 21

Kellam 75, Ocean Lakes 47

Kempsville 88, Tallwood 15

Mathews 25, Gloucester 0

Mt Zion, Md. 55, Shining Stars Sports 40

Narrows 56, Bland County 33

Patrick Henry-Ashland 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 29

Princess Anne 54, Green Run 37

Roanoke Catholic 43, Chatham Hall 18

Rye Cove 48, J. Frank White Academy, Tenn. 14

Salem-Va. Beach 58, Frank Cox 12

Surry County 47, Greensville County 44

William Campbell 39, Appomattox 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hermitage vs. Highland Springs, ppd.

___

