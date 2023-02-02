Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Isle of Wight Academy 29
Bayside 68, First Colonial 65
Blacksburg 56, George Wythe-Wytheville 49
Brunswick 59, Windsor 48
Deep Creek 58, Landstown 39
Dominion 43, Park View-Sterling 32
Franklin 49, Southampton 39
Gainesville 80, John Champe 16
Gate City 46, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 40
K&Q Central 51, Middlesex 21
Kellam 75, Ocean Lakes 47
Kempsville 88, Tallwood 15
Mathews 25, Gloucester 0
Mt Zion, Md. 55, Shining Stars Sports 40
Narrows 56, Bland County 33
Patrick Henry-Ashland 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 29
Princess Anne 54, Green Run 37
Roanoke Catholic 43, Chatham Hall 18
Rye Cove 48, J. Frank White Academy, Tenn. 14
Salem-Va. Beach 58, Frank Cox 12
Surry County 47, Greensville County 44
William Campbell 39, Appomattox 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hermitage vs. Highland Springs, ppd.
