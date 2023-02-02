AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington Memorial 40, Grace Christian 38

Bellows Falls Union 47, Green Mountain Union 41

Blue Mountain Union 60, Richford 55

Lyndon Institute 60, Lamoille Union 55

Mid Vermont Christian School 87, Proctor 30

Montpelier 69, Lake Region Union 43

Oxbow Union 76, Craftsbury Academy 37

Peoples Academy 60, Harwood Union 59

Spaulding 55, Hazen Union 43

U-32 75, Williamstown 48

Windsor 53, Otter Valley Union 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

