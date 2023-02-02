Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington Memorial 40, Grace Christian 38
Bellows Falls Union 47, Green Mountain Union 41
Blue Mountain Union 60, Richford 55
Lyndon Institute 60, Lamoille Union 55
Mid Vermont Christian School 87, Proctor 30
Montpelier 69, Lake Region Union 43
Oxbow Union 76, Craftsbury Academy 37
Peoples Academy 60, Harwood Union 59
Spaulding 55, Hazen Union 43
U-32 75, Williamstown 48
Windsor 53, Otter Valley Union 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/