AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 36, Hudson 26

Ann Arbor Huron 70, Monroe 32

Ann Arbor Pioneer 58, Ypsilanti Lincoln 51

Auburn Hills Avondale 56, Ferndale University 51

Bark River-Harris 54, Carney-Nadeau 44

Battle Creek Harper Creek 61, Battle Creek Pennfield 59

Bay City All Saints 88, Caseville 56

Bedford 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 54

Belleville 73, Livonia Churchill 47

Berkley 49, Rochester 44

Berrien Springs 46, Watervliet 39

Big Rapids 70, Benzie Central 47

Birmingham Brother Rice 82, Macomb Dakota 33

Birmingham Groves 55, West Bloomfield 51

Blissfield 46, Manchester 26

Bloomfield Hills 67, Lake Orion 62

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 46, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 28

Boyne City 73, Kalkaska 43

Brighton 60, Plymouth 49

Brimley 73, Pickford 39

Cadillac 62, Reed City 41

Canton 76, Hartland 25

Carrollton 59, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 52

Charlton Heston 45, Hale 31

Chelsea 83, Adrian 64

Coldwater 56, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 44

ADVERTISEMENT

Constantine 47, Gobles 37

Coopersville 45, Grand Rapids West Catholic 29

Coulee Christian-Providence, Wis. 62, Jackson Christian 58

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 70, Allen Park 68

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 38, Lincoln Park 33

Dearborn Heights Star International 56, Allen Park Cabrini 47

Deckerville 61, Kinde-North Huron 44

Sports

  • Eagles coordinators' consolation prize: head coaching jobs

  • Mahomes adds another Super Bowl comeback to his ledger

  • NASCAR 75: Car evolution includes stock, wings, safety. EV?

  • Bucks edge Celtics 131-125 in OT for 11th straight win

    • Detroit HFA 69, Dearborn Advanced Technology 22

    Detroit Old Redford 82, Pontiac A&T 42

    East Jackson 56, Burton Atherton 39

    East Kentwood 53, Grand Haven 48

    Ecorse 70, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 48

    Eddies 56, Sturgis 21

    Ellsworth 101, Alanson 45

    Ferndale 55, Clarkston 54

    Flat Rock 54, Milan 50

    Flint Beecher 71, Burton Bendle 29

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 81, Midland Dow 54

    Franklin LIVONIA MI 65, Dearborn Fordson 46

    Freeland 57, Midland 47

    Gladstone 55, Negaunee 47

    Grand Blanc 85, Bay City Western 47

    Grand Ledge 69, Eaton Rapids 42

    Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 71, Forest Hills Eastern 60

    Grand Rapids South Christian 87, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 34

    Grandville Calvin Christian 81, Comstock Park 37

    Grayling 92, East Jordan 63

    Grosse Ile 64, Airport 39

    Harbor Springs 50, Elk Rapids 49

    Hart 73, Ravenna 31

    Hazel Park 65, Center Line Prep Academy 30

    Hemlock 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33

    Holland West Ottawa 65, Caledonia 61

    Holton 64, Hesperia 35

    Hopkins 56, Kelloggsville 39

    Hudsonville 49, Grandville 48

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 55, Spring Lake 50

    Ionia 47, Alma 41

    Iron Mountain 62, Kingsford 58

    Kalamazoo Central 74, Benton Harbor 69

    Kalamazoo Christian 68, Delton Kellogg 49

    Kalamazoo Hackett 91, Holland Black River 43

    Kingston 61, Dryden 60, 2OT

    Lake Fenton 74, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 45

    Lake Leelanau St. Mary 58, Leland 33

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 72, L’Anse 41

    Lawton 46, Galesburg-Augusta 43

    Leslie 67, Vermontville Maple Valley 32

    Livingston Christian 65, Auburn Hills Christian 47

    Livonia Stevenson 50, Westland John Glenn 38

    Lowell 60, East Grand Rapids 59

    Mackinaw City 82, Wolverine 55

    Manistique 67, Engadine 32

    Marcellus 49, New Buffalo 48

    Marcellus Howardsville Christian 71, Hartford 58

    Marquette 65, Houghton 43

    Marshall 50, Jackson Lumen Christi 48

    McBain 61, Maple City Glen Lake 50

    Menominee 68, Ishpeming 63

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Midland Bullock Creek 60, Farwell 42

    Midland Calvary Baptist 68, Whittemore-Prescott 36

    Mio-Au Sable 57, Fairview 37

    Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 59, New Boston Huron 49

    Morenci 71, Quincy 60

    Morrice 65, Genesee 47

    Munising 61, Rapid River 54

    Muskegon 68, Grand Rapids Union 41

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54, Zeeland East 44

    Napoleon 61, Grass Lake 45

    Niles Brandywine 54, Bridgman 30

    North Branch 65, Millington 63

    North Central 54, North Dickinson 41

    North Muskegon 62, Shelby 29

    Northville 61, Howell 50

    Norway 51, Crystal Falls Forest Park 42

    Notre Dame Prep 78, Dearborn Divine Child 70

    Novi 67, Salem 54

    Oakridge High School 61, Fremont 58

    Otsego 94, Three Rivers 51

    Paradise Whitefish 48, Mackinac Island 45, OT

    Parma Western 48, Hastings 33

    Paw Paw 77, Niles 49

    Peck 40, Mayville 27

    Pittsford 57, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 17

    Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 53, Bessemer 37

    Redford Thurston 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 48

    River Rouge 81, Southfield 53

    Riverview 65, Monroe Jefferson 43

    Rochester Adams 46, Oxford 28

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 72, Novi Christian 61

    Rockford 58, Jenison 34

    Royal Oak 61, Troy Athens 58

    Saginaw Heritage 69, Davison 59

    Saline 49, Dexter 29

    Saranac 73, Stanton Central Montcalm 63

    Schoolcraft 80, Saugatuck 32

    South Haven 51, Dowagiac Union 41

    South Lyon East 61, Walled Lake Central 43

    Southfield Christian 64, Livonia Clarenceville 63

    Sparta 67, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 60

    St. Charles 54, Ashley 40

    St. Clair Shores Lakeview 59, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 53

    St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 46, Martin 34

    Stockbridge 51, Perry 44

    Tawas 70, Lincoln-Alcona 37

    Taylor Trillium Academy 77, Taylor Prep 34

    Tekonsha 52, Mendon 43

    Three Oaks River Valley 51, Decatur 38

    Traverse City Central 79, Alpena 50

    Traverse City St. Francis 74, Charlevoix 37

    Troy 46, Farmington 44

    Vicksburg 53, Plainwell 48

    Warren De La Salle 72, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 40

    Waterford Mott 73, Walled Lake Northern 41

    Wayne Memorial 61, Dearborn 57

    Westwood 68, Gwinn 32

    White Lake Lakeland 67, South Lyon 63

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whitehall 70, Manistee 36

    Whitmore Lake 56, Lutheran Westland 48

    Wyoming 58, Holland 49

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 50, Belding 35

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 63, West Michigan Aviation 38

    Zeeland West 72, Muskegon Mona Shores 59

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Boyne Falls vs. Alba, ccd.

    Owosso vs. Mason, ccd.

    Wixom Christian vs. Factoryville Christian, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.