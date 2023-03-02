Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Ridge School 50, Bishop O’Connell 48
Catholic 71, Woodberry Forest 49
Paul VI 96, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 52
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Bishop Ireton 39
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Hargrave Military 76, Virginia Academy 52
Highland-Warrenton 72, Atlantic Shores Christian 36
Miller School 60, Norfolk Collegiate 54
Steward School 69, Peninsula Catholic 56
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Carmel 64, Roanoke Catholic 53
Eastern Mennonite 69, Walsingham Academy 56
Fairfax Christian 92, Christ Chapel Academy 42
Life Christian 67, Grace Christian 30
Division IV=
Quarterfinal=
Banner Christian 63, Chelsea Academy 49
Carlisle 73, Church Hill Academy 65
Hampton Christian 68, St. Michael Catholic 50
New Covenant 48, Williamsburg Christian Academy 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/