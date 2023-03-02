AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Ridge School 50, Bishop O’Connell 48

Catholic 71, Woodberry Forest 49

Paul VI 96, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 52

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Bishop Ireton 39

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Hargrave Military 76, Virginia Academy 52

Highland-Warrenton 72, Atlantic Shores Christian 36

Miller School 60, Norfolk Collegiate 54

Steward School 69, Peninsula Catholic 56

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Carmel 64, Roanoke Catholic 53

Eastern Mennonite 69, Walsingham Academy 56

Fairfax Christian 92, Christ Chapel Academy 42

Life Christian 67, Grace Christian 30

Division IV=

Quarterfinal=

Banner Christian 63, Chelsea Academy 49

Carlisle 73, Church Hill Academy 65

Hampton Christian 68, St. Michael Catholic 50

New Covenant 48, Williamsburg Christian Academy 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.