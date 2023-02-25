Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A Substate 1=
Semifinal=
Norwalk 71, Sioux City, West 43
Sioux City, East 63, Johnston 60
Class 4A Substate 2=
Semifinal=
Ankeny Centennial 57, Iowa City West 52
Cedar Falls 64, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 56
Class 4A Substate 3=
Semifinal=
Dubuque, Senior 78, Muscatine 38
Pleasant Valley 59, Bettendorf 42
Class 4A Substate 4=
Semifinal=
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 97, Davenport, West 46
North Scott, Eldridge 71, Burlington 57
Class 4A Substate 5=
Semifinal=
Valley Community, Elgin 80, Waterloo, East 43
Waterloo, West 75, Cedar Rapids, Washington 64
Class 4A Substate 6=
Semifinal=
Ames 72, Ankeny 51
Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Indianola 64
Class 4A Substate 7=
Semifinal=
Des Moines, Roosevelt 84, Southeast Polk 80, 2OT
Waukee Northwest 94, Des Moines, Lincoln 67
Class 4A Substate 8=
Semifinal=
Dallas Center-Grimes 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 54
Waukee 60, Urbandale 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/