AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A Substate 1=

Semifinal=

Norwalk 71, Sioux City, West 43

Sioux City, East 63, Johnston 60

Class 4A Substate 2=

Semifinal=

Ankeny Centennial 57, Iowa City West 52

Cedar Falls 64, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 56

Class 4A Substate 3=

Semifinal=

Dubuque, Senior 78, Muscatine 38

Pleasant Valley 59, Bettendorf 42

Class 4A Substate 4=

Semifinal=

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 97, Davenport, West 46

North Scott, Eldridge 71, Burlington 57

Class 4A Substate 5=

Semifinal=

Valley Community, Elgin 80, Waterloo, East 43

Waterloo, West 75, Cedar Rapids, Washington 64

Class 4A Substate 6=

Semifinal=

Ames 72, Ankeny 51

Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Indianola 64

Class 4A Substate 7=

Semifinal=

Des Moines, Roosevelt 84, Southeast Polk 80, 2OT

Waukee Northwest 94, Des Moines, Lincoln 67

Class 4A Substate 8=

Semifinal=

Dallas Center-Grimes 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 54

Waukee 60, Urbandale 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.