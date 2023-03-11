March 11, 2023 GMT
Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSA State Tournament=
Class AA=
Loser Out=
Billings Skyview 64, Missoula Big Sky 57
Gallatin 85, Butte 77
Semifinal=
Billings West 52, Kalispell Glacier 43
Missoula Hellgate 56, Bozeman 49
Class A=
Loser Out=
Billings Central 45, Hamilton 43
Glendive 62, Columbia Falls 49
Class B=
Loser Out=
Columbus 68, Lodge Grass 47
Red Lodge 75, Lame Deer 58
Semifinal=
Malta 47, Bigfork 41
Missoula Loyola 63, Wolf Point 48
Class C=
Loser Out=
Fairview 67, Broadview-Lavina 44
Lone Peak 59, Lustre Christian 48
___
