Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSA State Tournament=

Class AA=

Loser Out=

Billings Skyview 64, Missoula Big Sky 57

Gallatin 85, Butte 77

Semifinal=

Billings West 52, Kalispell Glacier 43

Missoula Hellgate 56, Bozeman 49

Class A=

Loser Out=

Billings Central 45, Hamilton 43

Glendive 62, Columbia Falls 49

Class B=

Loser Out=

Columbus 68, Lodge Grass 47

Red Lodge 75, Lame Deer 58

Semifinal=

Malta 47, Bigfork 41

Missoula Loyola 63, Wolf Point 48

Class C=

Loser Out=

Fairview 67, Broadview-Lavina 44

Lone Peak 59, Lustre Christian 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

