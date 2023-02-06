Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Independence (8)
|24-3
|114
|1
|2. Hillsboro (4)
|19-3
|113
|2
|3. William Blount
|24-4
|86
|4
|4. Oak Ridge (1)
|20-3
|78
|5
|(tie) Bartlett
|16-8
|78
|3
|6. Germantown
|17-5
|56
|6
|7. Rossview
|21-4
|55
|9
|8. Cleveland
|20-6
|35
|NR
|9. Houston
|15-6
|29
|10
|10. Bradley Central
|17-4
|24
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 16.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Haywood County (7)
|20-4
|119
|1
|2. Stone Memorial (2)
|21-3
|113
|2
|3. Fulton (4)
|21-5
|102
|4
|4. Crockett County
|19-4
|69
|3
|5. Livingston Academy
|21-4
|65
|5
|6. Fayette Ware
|18-6
|64
|6
|7. Tennessee
|23-6
|62
|8
|8. Dyersburg
|18-4
|43
|9
|9. Lawrence County
|20-5
|35
|7
|10. Dyer County
|16-5
|16
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East Nashville (13)
|20-0
|130
|1
|2. Fairview
|19-4
|98
|2
|3. Cascade
|21-4
|97
|4
|4. Kingston
|19-4
|76
|3
|5. Gibson County
|17-6
|63
|8
|6. Douglass
|15-6
|60
|5
|7. Chuckey-Doak
|21-5
|46
|6
|8. Alcoa
|18-7
|41
|NR
|9. Power Center Academy High School
|15-8
|33
|T9
|10. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|18-5
|21
|T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Middleton (12)
|17-1
|129
|1
|2. Clay County (1)
|19-3
|117
|2
|3. Richland
|19-4
|92
|4
|4. Hampton
|19-6
|87
|3
|5. East Robertson
|18-5
|66
|6
|6. McKenzie
|13-5
|56
|8
|7. Chattanooga Preparatory
|19-8
|49
|9
|8. Gordonsville
|17-7
|39
|5
|9. Santa Fe
|16-7
|22
|10
|10. Eagleville
|16-8
|20
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 18.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Briarcrest (9)
|25-2
|123
|1
|2. Brentwood Academy (4)
|19-2
|121
|2
|3. MBA
|19-3
|107
|3
|4. Knoxville Webb
|18-7
|45
|4
|5. Christ Presbyterian Academy
|19-6
|40
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: CBHS 38. Knoxville Catholic 33. MUS 13.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Goodpasture (11)
|23-1
|128
|1
|2. Lausanne Collegiate (2)
|21-2
|118
|2
|3. Boyd Buchanan
|22-5
|98
|3
|4. Clarksville Academy
|20-5
|84
|4
|5. Sacred Heart
|22-5
|60
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 14. King’s Academy 12.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Knoxville News, Knoxville; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville.¤