Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls

By The Associated PressFebruary 6, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Independence (8) 24-3 114 1
2. Hillsboro (4) 19-3 113 2
3. William Blount 24-4 86 4
4. Oak Ridge (1) 20-3 78 5
(tie) Bartlett 16-8 78 3
6. Germantown 17-5 56 6
7. Rossview 21-4 55 9
8. Cleveland 20-6 35 NR
9. Houston 15-6 29 10
10. Bradley Central 17-4 24 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 16.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Haywood County (7) 20-4 119 1
2. Stone Memorial (2) 21-3 113 2
3. Fulton (4) 21-5 102 4
4. Crockett County 19-4 69 3
5. Livingston Academy 21-4 65 5
6. Fayette Ware 18-6 64 6
7. Tennessee 23-6 62 8
8. Dyersburg 18-4 43 9
9. Lawrence County 20-5 35 7
10. Dyer County 16-5 16 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv
1. East Nashville (13) 20-0 130 1
2. Fairview 19-4 98 2
3. Cascade 21-4 97 4
4. Kingston 19-4 76 3
5. Gibson County 17-6 63 8
6. Douglass 15-6 60 5
7. Chuckey-Doak 21-5 46 6
8. Alcoa 18-7 41 NR
9. Power Center Academy High School 15-8 33 T9
10. Gatlinburg-Pittman 18-5 21 T9

    • Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    Division I - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Middleton (12) 17-1 129 1
    2. Clay County (1) 19-3 117 2
    3. Richland 19-4 92 4
    4. Hampton 19-6 87 3
    5. East Robertson 18-5 66 6
    6. McKenzie 13-5 56 8
    7. Chattanooga Preparatory 19-8 49 9
    8. Gordonsville 17-7 39 5
    9. Santa Fe 16-7 22 10
    10. Eagleville 16-8 20 7

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 18.

    Division II - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Briarcrest (9) 25-2 123 1
    2. Brentwood Academy (4) 19-2 121 2
    3. MBA 19-3 107 3
    4. Knoxville Webb 18-7 45 4
    5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 19-6 40 NR

    Others receiving 12 or more points: CBHS 38. Knoxville Catholic 33. MUS 13.

    Division II - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Goodpasture (11) 23-1 128 1
    2. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 21-2 118 2
    3. Boyd Buchanan 22-5 98 3
    4. Clarksville Academy 20-5 84 4
    5. Sacred Heart 22-5 60 5

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 14. King’s Academy 12.

    ———
    All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Knoxville News, Knoxville; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville.¤
