Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Independence (8) 24-3 114 1 2. Hillsboro (4) 19-3 113 2 3. William Blount 24-4 86 4 4. Oak Ridge (1) 20-3 78 5 (tie) Bartlett 16-8 78 3 6. Germantown 17-5 56 6 7. Rossview 21-4 55 9 8. Cleveland 20-6 35 NR 9. Houston 15-6 29 10 10. Bradley Central 17-4 24 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 16.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Haywood County (7) 20-4 119 1 2. Stone Memorial (2) 21-3 113 2 3. Fulton (4) 21-5 102 4 4. Crockett County 19-4 69 3 5. Livingston Academy 21-4 65 5 6. Fayette Ware 18-6 64 6 7. Tennessee 23-6 62 8 8. Dyersburg 18-4 43 9 9. Lawrence County 20-5 35 7 10. Dyer County 16-5 16 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. East Nashville (13) 20-0 130 1 2. Fairview 19-4 98 2 3. Cascade 21-4 97 4 4. Kingston 19-4 76 3 5. Gibson County 17-6 63 8 6. Douglass 15-6 60 5 7. Chuckey-Doak 21-5 46 6 8. Alcoa 18-7 41 NR 9. Power Center Academy High School 15-8 33 T9 10. Gatlinburg-Pittman 18-5 21 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Middleton (12) 17-1 129 1 2. Clay County (1) 19-3 117 2 3. Richland 19-4 92 4 4. Hampton 19-6 87 3 5. East Robertson 18-5 66 6 6. McKenzie 13-5 56 8 7. Chattanooga Preparatory 19-8 49 9 8. Gordonsville 17-7 39 5 9. Santa Fe 16-7 22 10 10. Eagleville 16-8 20 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 18.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Briarcrest (9) 25-2 123 1 2. Brentwood Academy (4) 19-2 121 2 3. MBA 19-3 107 3 4. Knoxville Webb 18-7 45 4 5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 19-6 40 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: CBHS 38. Knoxville Catholic 33. MUS 13.

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Goodpasture (11) 23-1 128 1 2. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 21-2 118 2 3. Boyd Buchanan 22-5 98 3 4. Clarksville Academy 20-5 84 4 5. Sacred Heart 22-5 60 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 14. King’s Academy 12.