Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 73, Little Falls 51

Alexandria 75, Monticello 60

Annandale 57, Dassel-Cokato 54

Apple Valley 52, Breck 49

Austin 79, Faribault 66

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Paynesville 40

Big Lake 98, Spectrum 74

Bloomington Jefferson 93, St. Louis Park 79

Browerville/Eagle Valley 57, Upsala 36

Buffalo 73, Hopkins 62

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 87, Madelia 25

Caledonia 77, Winona Cotter 35

Chanhassen 55, New Prague 50

Cherry 97, Carlton 52

Chisago Lakes 96, Princeton 85

Climax/Fisher 69, Lake of the Woods 61

Cloquet 71, Grand Rapids 53

Deer River 103, International Falls 48

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76, Wadena-Deer Creek 69

East Grand Forks 79, Warroad 44

East Ridge 85, Park (Cottage Grove) 59

Eastview 63, Lakeville South 62

Edina 61, Eden Prairie 43

Ely 56, South Ridge 32

Farmington 77, Shakopee 69

Fillmore Central 72, Rushford-Peterson 61

Forest Lake 60, Woodbury 50

Glencoe-Silver Lake 84, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57

Glenville-Emmons 71, Grand Meadow 55

Goodhue 63, Rochester Lourdes 61

Hastings 72, Simley 64

Hayfield 83, Bethlehem Academy 53

Higher 75, Hibbing 61

Holdingford 83, Maple Lake 23

Holy Family Catholic 70, Delano 61

Hope Academy 100, LILA 84

Houston 73, Spring Grove 42

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 95, Medford 64

    • Kaleidoscope Charter 79, PACT Charter 76

    Lake City 71, Kasson-Mantorville 49

    Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 72, Norwood-Young America 43

    Lake Park-Audubon 48, Hillcrest Lutheran 46

    Lewiston-Altura 73, St. Charles 64

    Littlefork-Big Falls 88, Cook County 63

    Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52, Southland 41

    Mabel-Canton 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 44

    Mahtomedi 80, Bemidji 50

    Mankato East 82, Red Wing 50

    Martin County West 69, Alden-Conger 50

    Minnehaha Academy 103, St. Paul Como Park 48

    Minneota 81, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55

    Minnetonka 76, St. Michael-Albertville 55

    Mounds View 48, Cretin-Derham Hall 38

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Bigfork 33

    Nevis 93, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 24

    New Life Academy 87, Trinity 48

    New London-Spicer 57, Watertown-Mayer 52

    New Ulm Cathedral 48, Sibley East 38

    North Woods 81, Chisholm 58

    Orono 77, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 69

    Osakis 85, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 63

    Pelican Rapids 74, Breckenridge 48

    Pequot Lakes 59, Moose Lake/Willow River 44

    Perham 69, Hawley 60

    Pillager 72, Pierz 70

    Pine Island 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58

    Plainview-Elgin-Millville 69, Wabasha-Kellogg 32

    Prior Lake 64, Eagan 61

    Randolph 64, Kenyon-Wanamingo 63

    Red Lake County 83, Stephen-Argyle 64

    Red Rock Central 52, Edgerton 33

    Redwood Valley 87, Springfield 71

    Rochester John Marshall 58, Rochester Century 51

    Rochester Mayo 68, Northfield 65

    Rockford 60, Litchfield 44

    Rosemount 72, Burnsville 38

    Royalton 72, Kimball 55

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Hills-Beaver Creek 34

    Schaeffer Academy 67, Lanesboro 54

    Sleepy Eye 54, Mankato Loyola 46

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 73, Mayer Lutheran 67

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Murray County Central 64

    St. Croix Lutheran 78, St. Agnes 31

    St. Thomas Academy 68, South St. Paul 65

    Stewartville 84, Byron 65

    Stillwater 67, Roseville 64

    Swanville 57, St. John’s Prep 26

    Tartan 81, Hill-Murray 48

    Triton 61, Blooming Prairie 57

    Two Harbors 83, Greenway 35

    United South Central 64, New Richland-H-E-G 37

    Waconia 71, Chaska 67

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 72, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 55

    Washington Tech 61, Mounds Park Academy 51

    West Central 74, BOLD 44

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 41

    White Bear Lake 57, Irondale 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

