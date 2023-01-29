Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Angola 69, Fairfield 46
Batesville 58, Hauser 49
Bethesda Christian 46, Indpls Shortridge 45
Blackford 47, Jay Co. 44
Bloomington North 80, Columbus East 50
Bloomington South 78, Silver Creek 68
Boonville 62, Evansville Memorial 56
Brownstown 84, Corydon 53
Charlestown 72, Lanesville 46
Christel House Manual 70, Indpls Irvington 24
Columbia City 64, New Haven 53
Eastern (Greene) 57, Cloverdale 43
Eminence, Ky. 59, Eminence 33
Ft. Wayne Concordia 64, Heritage 37
Greenfield 50, Indpls Chatard 49
Guerin Catholic 51, Noblesville 46, OT
Huntington North 38, DeKalb 37
Indpls Cathedral 63, Lou. Western, Ky. 49
Indpls N. Central 82, Ft. Wayne South 29
Jasper 62, New Albany 52
Kokomo 57, Cass 32
Kouts 74, Hammond Science and Tech 40
Lapel 61, Oak Hill 51
Lawrenceburg 52, S. Ripley 42
Liberty Christian 50, Westfield 48
Linton 71, N. Knox 34
Madison-Grant 71, Bluffton 44
Medora 54, Vincennes Rivet 51
Michigan City Marquette 76, Andrean 63
Milan 56, Switzerland Co. 48
Muncie Central 46, Muncie Burris 30
N. Daviess 51, Orleans 40
N. Harrison 56, Madison 35
N. Judson 71, Triton 56
N. Vermillion 48, S. Newton 35
New Prairie 63, S. Central (Union Mills) 54
New Washington 74, Bloomington Lighthouse 59
Northeastern 65, Randolph Southern 48
Norwell 77, E. Noble 41
Pendleton Hts. 42, Hamilton Southeastern 41
Richmond 74, Indpls Washington 56
Rising Sun 52, Crothersville 47
Rochester 68, N. White 37
S. Bend Washington 54, Crown Point 48
Shakamak 63, N. Central (Farmersburg) 57
Southern Wells 59, Lakeland Christian 56
Southmont 63, Owen Valley 54
Southport 78, Franklin 48
Speedway 57, Cascade 45
Terre Haute South 80, Evansville Bosse 73
Vincennes (South Knox— 63, Shoals 40
W. Washington 52, Madison Shawe 37
Warsaw 58, Elkhart 33
Wawasee 53, Lakeland 50
Western 55, Clinton Prairie 45
Woodlan 54, Whitko 41
Zionsville 67, Indpls Pike 48
