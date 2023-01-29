AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 69, Fairfield 46

Batesville 58, Hauser 49

Bethesda Christian 46, Indpls Shortridge 45

Blackford 47, Jay Co. 44

Bloomington North 80, Columbus East 50

Bloomington South 78, Silver Creek 68

Boonville 62, Evansville Memorial 56

Brownstown 84, Corydon 53

Charlestown 72, Lanesville 46

Christel House Manual 70, Indpls Irvington 24

Columbia City 64, New Haven 53

Eastern (Greene) 57, Cloverdale 43

Eminence, Ky. 59, Eminence 33

Ft. Wayne Concordia 64, Heritage 37

Greenfield 50, Indpls Chatard 49

Guerin Catholic 51, Noblesville 46, OT

Huntington North 38, DeKalb 37

Indpls Cathedral 63, Lou. Western, Ky. 49

Indpls N. Central 82, Ft. Wayne South 29

Jasper 62, New Albany 52

Kokomo 57, Cass 32

Kouts 74, Hammond Science and Tech 40

Lapel 61, Oak Hill 51

Lawrenceburg 52, S. Ripley 42

Liberty Christian 50, Westfield 48

Linton 71, N. Knox 34

Madison-Grant 71, Bluffton 44

Medora 54, Vincennes Rivet 51

Michigan City Marquette 76, Andrean 63

Milan 56, Switzerland Co. 48

Muncie Central 46, Muncie Burris 30

N. Daviess 51, Orleans 40

N. Harrison 56, Madison 35

N. Judson 71, Triton 56

N. Vermillion 48, S. Newton 35

New Prairie 63, S. Central (Union Mills) 54

New Washington 74, Bloomington Lighthouse 59

Northeastern 65, Randolph Southern 48

    • Norwell 77, E. Noble 41

    Pendleton Hts. 42, Hamilton Southeastern 41

    Richmond 74, Indpls Washington 56

    Rising Sun 52, Crothersville 47

    Rochester 68, N. White 37

    S. Bend Washington 54, Crown Point 48

    Shakamak 63, N. Central (Farmersburg) 57

    Southern Wells 59, Lakeland Christian 56

    Southmont 63, Owen Valley 54

    Southport 78, Franklin 48

    Speedway 57, Cascade 45

    Terre Haute South 80, Evansville Bosse 73

    Vincennes (South Knox— 63, Shoals 40

    W. Washington 52, Madison Shawe 37

    Warsaw 58, Elkhart 33

    Wawasee 53, Lakeland 50

    Western 55, Clinton Prairie 45

    Woodlan 54, Whitko 41

    Zionsville 67, Indpls Pike 48

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

