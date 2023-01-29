AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 56, Palmerton 52

Camden, N.J. 60, Imhotep Charter 57

Emmaus 70, East Stroudsburg South 66

Exeter 67, Conestoga Valley 46

Fleetwood 65, Garden Spot 36

Germantown Friends 77, SLA Beeber 41

Hun, N.J. 58, The Hill School 46

Lower Merion 71, Upper Darby 56

Mount Calvary 57, Jenkintown 43

Northwest Area 73, Bucktail 31

Notre Dame - Green Pond 64, Palisades 26

Olney Charter 54, Belmont Charter 49

Penn Wood 79, Holy Ghost Prep 64

Pocono Mountain West 74, Nazareth Area 55

Radnor 56, Penncrest 27

Southern Lehigh 65, Northwestern Lehigh 36

Springfield Montco 49, Interboro 39

Stroudsburg 48, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 46

Sullivan County 43, Lourdes Regional 41

Sun Valley 66, Upper Merion 59

The City School 54, Cross Christian, Del. 51

West York 59, Wyomissing 47

Williamsport 107, Academy Park 72

Wilson 55, Pen Argyl 43

York 74, Milton Hershey 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

