Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Community 37, Van Buren District 19
Bonny Eagle 38, South Portland 28
Brunswick 62, Biddeford 12
Central Aroostook 51, Madawaska 30
Cony 50, Mt. Blue 47
Deer Isle-Stonington 40, Sumner Memorial 36
Edward Little 52, Scarborough 49, OT
Ellsworth 62, Presque Isle 32
Fort Kent Community 66, Fort Fairfield 28
Gardiner Area 70, Nokomis Regional 54
Kents Hill 77, Buckfield 31
Lawrence 66, Brewer 31
Machias 51, Schenck 31
Madison Area Memorial 51, Mt. Abram 38
Maine Central Institute 52, Messalonskee 45
Maranacook Community 56, Lincoln Academy 35
Marshwood 52, Kennebunk 35
Medomak Valley 45, Leavitt Area 32
Mount Desert Island 49, Caribou 47
Mt. Ararat 51, Westbrook 50
Narraguagus 50, Shead 40
Oceanside (Coop) 59, Camden Hills Regional 30
Old Town 47, Foxcroft Academy 26
Sacopee Valley 47, Seacoast Christian School 28
Searsport District 30, Temple Academy 20
Skowhegan Area 33, Erskine Academy 30
Thornton Academy 66, Falmouth 46
Valley 82, Vinalhaven 28
Waterville Senior 41, Winslow 12
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/