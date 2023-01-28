AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Community 37, Van Buren District 19

Bonny Eagle 38, South Portland 28

Brunswick 62, Biddeford 12

Central Aroostook 51, Madawaska 30

Cony 50, Mt. Blue 47

Deer Isle-Stonington 40, Sumner Memorial 36

Edward Little 52, Scarborough 49, OT

Ellsworth 62, Presque Isle 32

Fort Kent Community 66, Fort Fairfield 28

Gardiner Area 70, Nokomis Regional 54

Kents Hill 77, Buckfield 31

Lawrence 66, Brewer 31

Machias 51, Schenck 31

Madison Area Memorial 51, Mt. Abram 38

Maine Central Institute 52, Messalonskee 45

Maranacook Community 56, Lincoln Academy 35

Marshwood 52, Kennebunk 35

Medomak Valley 45, Leavitt Area 32

Mount Desert Island 49, Caribou 47

Mt. Ararat 51, Westbrook 50

Narraguagus 50, Shead 40

Oceanside (Coop) 59, Camden Hills Regional 30

Old Town 47, Foxcroft Academy 26

Sacopee Valley 47, Seacoast Christian School 28

Searsport District 30, Temple Academy 20

Skowhegan Area 33, Erskine Academy 30

Thornton Academy 66, Falmouth 46

Valley 82, Vinalhaven 28

Waterville Senior 41, Winslow 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.