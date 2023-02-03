AP NEWS
Thursday's Scores

February 3, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 76, Belleville West 24

Arcola 45, Cumberland 18

Aurora (West Aurora) 55, Oswego 43

Bolingbrook 63, Lockport 38

Breese Central 42, Columbia 32

Bureau Valley 26, Hall 24

Cahokia 51, Confluence Academy, Mo. 12

Carlinville 52, Piasa Southwestern 27

Carlyle 63, Trenton Wesclin 30

Cerro Gordo 63, Blue Ridge 13

Chester 44, Red Bud 42

Chicago (Butler) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 11

Chicago (Christ the King) 33, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 8

Chicago Resurrection 53, Rosary 26

Cullom Tri-Point 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 23

Donovan 39, Momence 32

Eureka 54, Fisher 37

Fenwick 42, DePaul College Prep 40

Fieldcrest 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54

Flora 36, Carmi White County 23

Galesburg 74, Rock Island 45

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, BHRA 41

Grant Park 39, Kankakee Grace Christian 33

Greenville 51, Litchfield 29

Hamilton County 39, Fairfield 35

Heritage 58, Kankakee Trinity Academy 20

Herscher 71, Streator 19

Heyworth 48, Lexington 38

Highland 54, Triad 33

Hyde Park 51, Amundsen 40

Joliet West 83, Plainfield East 74

Kankakee (McNamara) 58, Chicago Christian 32

Kankakee 39, Crete-Monee 34

Kewanee 51, Mendota 45

Libertyville 52, Maine South 47

Massac County 68, West Frankfort 36

Mount Vernon 80, Marion 63

    • Mt. Carmel 50, Red Hill 16

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Concord (Triopia) 20

    Neoga 51, Dieterich 37

    Newton 33, Casey-Westfield 14

    Northside Prep 61, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 34

    Oak Lawn Richards 49, Hillcrest 44

    Olney (Richland County) 66, Charleston 18

    Oregon 67, North Boone 53

    Paris 69, Lawrenceville 28

    Peoria (H.S.) 81, Peoria Manual 19

    Peoria Heights (Quest) 47, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40

    Peotone 66, Manteno 38

    Petersburg PORTA 58, Illini Central 27

    Pittsfield 61, North Greene 17

    Plainfield North 56, Minooka 51

    Pleasant Plains 47, Maroa-Forsyth 28

    Pontiac 55, Rantoul 32

    Princeton 61, Illinois Valley Central 58

    Quincy Notre Dame 63, Liberty 13

    Reed-Custer 39, Coal City 36

    Rockridge 38, Erie-Prophetstown 25

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Bloomington 36

    Sandwich 51, Earlville 32

    Sesser-Valier 51, Zeigler-Royalton 17

    St. Charles North 52, Lake Park 50

    St. Francis 46, Riverside-Brookfield 29

    Staunton 55, Gillespie 25

    Sterling Newman 43, Riverdale 40

    Thornwood 72, Harvey Thornton 54

    Tolono Unity 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 46

    Tri-Valley 43, Bloomington Christian 11

    United Township High School 44, Quincy 43

    Valmeyer 33, Steeleville 31

    Vernon Hills 60, Grayslake Central 40

    Vienna 48, Goreville 39

    Waterloo 47, Bethalto Civic Memorial 28

    Wheaton Academy 48, Elmwood Park 30

    Whitney Young 74, Chicago (Jones) 34

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Freeport vs. Rock Falls, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

    Johnston City vs. Trico, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

