Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 76, Belleville West 24
Arcola 45, Cumberland 18
Aurora (West Aurora) 55, Oswego 43
Bolingbrook 63, Lockport 38
Breese Central 42, Columbia 32
Bureau Valley 26, Hall 24
Cahokia 51, Confluence Academy, Mo. 12
Carlinville 52, Piasa Southwestern 27
Carlyle 63, Trenton Wesclin 30
Cerro Gordo 63, Blue Ridge 13
Chester 44, Red Bud 42
Chicago (Butler) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 11
Chicago (Christ the King) 33, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 8
Chicago Resurrection 53, Rosary 26
Cullom Tri-Point 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 23
Donovan 39, Momence 32
Eureka 54, Fisher 37
Fenwick 42, DePaul College Prep 40
Fieldcrest 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54
Flora 36, Carmi White County 23
Galesburg 74, Rock Island 45
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, BHRA 41
Grant Park 39, Kankakee Grace Christian 33
Greenville 51, Litchfield 29
Hamilton County 39, Fairfield 35
Heritage 58, Kankakee Trinity Academy 20
Herscher 71, Streator 19
Heyworth 48, Lexington 38
Highland 54, Triad 33
Hyde Park 51, Amundsen 40
Joliet West 83, Plainfield East 74
Kankakee (McNamara) 58, Chicago Christian 32
Kankakee 39, Crete-Monee 34
Kewanee 51, Mendota 45
Libertyville 52, Maine South 47
Massac County 68, West Frankfort 36
Mount Vernon 80, Marion 63
Mt. Carmel 50, Red Hill 16
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Concord (Triopia) 20
Neoga 51, Dieterich 37
Newton 33, Casey-Westfield 14
Northside Prep 61, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 34
Oak Lawn Richards 49, Hillcrest 44
Olney (Richland County) 66, Charleston 18
Oregon 67, North Boone 53
Paris 69, Lawrenceville 28
Peoria (H.S.) 81, Peoria Manual 19
Peoria Heights (Quest) 47, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40
Peotone 66, Manteno 38
Petersburg PORTA 58, Illini Central 27
Pittsfield 61, North Greene 17
Plainfield North 56, Minooka 51
Pleasant Plains 47, Maroa-Forsyth 28
Pontiac 55, Rantoul 32
Princeton 61, Illinois Valley Central 58
Quincy Notre Dame 63, Liberty 13
Reed-Custer 39, Coal City 36
Rockridge 38, Erie-Prophetstown 25
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Bloomington 36
Sandwich 51, Earlville 32
Sesser-Valier 51, Zeigler-Royalton 17
St. Charles North 52, Lake Park 50
St. Francis 46, Riverside-Brookfield 29
Staunton 55, Gillespie 25
Sterling Newman 43, Riverdale 40
Thornwood 72, Harvey Thornton 54
Tolono Unity 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 46
Tri-Valley 43, Bloomington Christian 11
United Township High School 44, Quincy 43
Valmeyer 33, Steeleville 31
Vernon Hills 60, Grayslake Central 40
Vienna 48, Goreville 39
Waterloo 47, Bethalto Civic Memorial 28
Wheaton Academy 48, Elmwood Park 30
Whitney Young 74, Chicago (Jones) 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Freeport vs. Rock Falls, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Johnston City vs. Trico, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/