Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-6=

Omaha Westside 83, Lincoln High 76, OT

Class B=

District B-2=

Platteview 63, Seward 37

District B-3=

Scottsbluff 57, South Sioux City 41

District B-4=

Elkhorn 57, Gering 35

District B-5=

Crete 60, Waverly 41

District B-7=

York 66, McCook 54

Class C1=

District C1-1=

Wahoo 79, St. Paul 15

District C1-4=

Pierce 45, Columbus Scotus 26

District C1-5=

Omaha Concordia 57, Holdrege 54

District C1-6=

Sidney 34, Aurora 31

District C1-8=

Auburn 72, Lincoln Lutheran 29

Class C2=

District C2-4=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Yutan 40

District C2-6=

Tri County 60, Wakefield 47

District C2-8=

Gordon/Rushville 40, Elmwood-Murdock 26

Class D1=

District D1-1=

North Platte St. Patrick’s 58, Boyd County 37

District D1-2=

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Loomis 31

District D1-7=

Mead 44, Leyton 33

District D1-8=

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 46

Class D2=

District D2-2=

Parkview Christian 76, Fullerton 53

District D2-6=

Paxton 56, Stuart 47

District D2-7=

Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Potter-Dix 44

District D2-8=

Santee 61, Mullen 55, OT

___

