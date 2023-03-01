Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-6=
Omaha Westside 83, Lincoln High 76, OT
Class B=
District B-2=
Platteview 63, Seward 37
District B-3=
Scottsbluff 57, South Sioux City 41
District B-4=
Elkhorn 57, Gering 35
District B-5=
Crete 60, Waverly 41
District B-7=
York 66, McCook 54
Class C1=
District C1-1=
Wahoo 79, St. Paul 15
District C1-4=
Pierce 45, Columbus Scotus 26
District C1-5=
Omaha Concordia 57, Holdrege 54
District C1-6=
Sidney 34, Aurora 31
District C1-8=
Auburn 72, Lincoln Lutheran 29
Class C2=
District C2-4=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Yutan 40
District C2-6=
Tri County 60, Wakefield 47
District C2-8=
Gordon/Rushville 40, Elmwood-Murdock 26
Class D1=
District D1-1=
North Platte St. Patrick’s 58, Boyd County 37
District D1-2=
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Loomis 31
District D1-7=
Mead 44, Leyton 33
District D1-8=
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 46
Class D2=
District D2-2=
Parkview Christian 76, Fullerton 53
District D2-6=
Paxton 56, Stuart 47
District D2-7=
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Potter-Dix 44
District D2-8=
Santee 61, Mullen 55, OT
