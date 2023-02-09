Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 80, Mt. Hebron 47
C. Milton Wright 50, Manchester Valley 41
Capital Cities Charter, D.C. 81, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 46
Catonsville 56, Pikesville 43
Dundalk 65, Perry Hall 44
Great Mills 65, Chopticon 60
Howard 64, River Hill 60
Kenwood 80, Carver Arts & Tech 30
Lackey 60, McDonough 58
Loch Raven 72, Baltimore Chesapeake 58
Long Reach 62, Centennial 40
Milford Mill 54, Franklin 21
New Town 59, Dulaney 52
North Point 69, Huntingtown 37
Oakland Mills 58, Glenelg 48
Overlea 70, Patapsco 38
Parkville 83, Towson 40
Randallstown 79, Owings Mills 53
Thomas Stone 71, La Plata 50
West Nottingham 76, Cross Christian, Del. 47
Western STES 65, Hereford 52
Wilde Lake 64, Hammond 49
Woodlawn 64, Lansdowne 39
