AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 80, Mt. Hebron 47

C. Milton Wright 50, Manchester Valley 41

Capital Cities Charter, D.C. 81, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 46

Catonsville 56, Pikesville 43

Dundalk 65, Perry Hall 44

Great Mills 65, Chopticon 60

Howard 64, River Hill 60

Kenwood 80, Carver Arts & Tech 30

Lackey 60, McDonough 58

Loch Raven 72, Baltimore Chesapeake 58

Long Reach 62, Centennial 40

Milford Mill 54, Franklin 21

New Town 59, Dulaney 52

North Point 69, Huntingtown 37

Oakland Mills 58, Glenelg 48

Overlea 70, Patapsco 38

Parkville 83, Towson 40

Randallstown 79, Owings Mills 53

Thomas Stone 71, La Plata 50

West Nottingham 76, Cross Christian, Del. 47

Western STES 65, Hereford 52

Wilde Lake 64, Hammond 49

Woodlawn 64, Lansdowne 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.