Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 47, Blake 44

Century 73, Catonsville 62

Dematha 80, St. Mary’s Ryken 46

Franklin 62, Liberty 50

Hedgesville, W.Va. 76, Broadfording Christian Academy 10

Hereford 49, Manchester Valley 44

Laurel 55, Severna Park 41

Leonardtown 68, La Plata 64

Old Mill 64, Howard 57

South Carroll 61, Glenelg 55

Washington, W.Va. 66, Mountain Ridge 56

Westminster 50, Owings Mills 45

Wootton 55, Gaithersburg 49

___

