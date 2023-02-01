AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 60, Flora 28

Andrew 46, Lincoln Way Central 40

Arcola 58, Tri-County 48

Augusta Southeastern 60, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 54

Barrington 45, Schaumburg 32

Bartlett 70, Streamwood 36

Batavia 47, Glenbard North 30

Belleville West 57, Mascoutah 52

Bloomington Christian 62, DeLand-Weldon 15

Bolingbrook 68, Homewood-Flossmoor 61

Breese Mater Dei 46, Centralia 44

Brother Rice 71, De La Salle 50

Byron 58, Dixon 36

Calhoun 46, Concord (Triopia) 44

Champaign St. Thomas More 63, Clifton Central 46

Chicago (Goode) 48, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 26

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School def. Englewood Excel, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 64, Chicago (Butler) 56

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 48, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 45

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 58, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 28

Chicago Ag Science 40, Oak Forest 36

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 56, Kankakee 54

Clinton 51, Shelbyville 50

Coal City 65, Streator 57

Colfax Ridgeview 39, Roanoke-Benson 35

Collinsville 59, Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 55

Columbia 73, Bethalto Civic Memorial 49

Crystal Lake South 55, Algonquin (Jacobs) 43

Cumberland 57, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 31

Dakota 46, Pearl City 35

    • DePaul College Prep 62, Providence-St. Mel 32

    Decatur MacArthur 75, Jacksonville 46

    Decatur St. Teresa 69, Tuscola 64

    Deerfield 67, Maine West 49

    Downers North 54, Lyons 47

    Durand 59, Orangeville 54

    Earlville 69, Somonauk 51

    Fairbury Prairie Central 74, Illinois Valley Central 38

    Fairfield 47, Wayne City 46

    Fenwick 63, St. Laurence 58

    Fieldcrest 74, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 73

    Freeburg 53, Okawville 23

    Fulton 74, Amboy 38

    Geneva 35, St. Charles North 33

    Gilman Iroquois West 58, Hoopeston 50

    Glenbard West 50, York 45

    Glenbrook North 73, Glenbrook South 66

    Granite City 56, Waterloo 46

    Grayslake Central 57, Antioch 47

    Grayslake North 52, Grant 44

    Hampshire 39, Huntley 36

    Harvey Thornton 58, Thornridge 55

    Hersey 63, Wheeling 35

    Heyworth 52, Argenta-Oreana 36

    Hinckley-Big Rock 71, Indian Creek 36

    Hinsdale South 63, Addison Trail 45

    IC Catholic 37, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 28

    Johnsburg 63, Woodstock 52

    Joliet West 72, Romeoville 61

    Kankakee (McNamara) 94, Grant Park 74

    Kewanee 72, St. Bede 49

    L.F. Academy 49, Latin 48

    La Salle-Peru 44, Sycamore 39

    Lake Park 49, Wheaton North 31

    Lakes Community 65, Wauconda 62

    Larkin 76, Aurora (East) 63

    Leo 50, Montini 36

    Lexington 64, Woodland 32

    Libertyville 40, Lake Zurich 30

    Lincoln 47, East Peoria 24

    Lincoln-Way East 66, Sandburg 50

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 53, Niles Notre Dame 36

    Lisle 68, Manteno 42

    Lombard (CPSA) 53, Universal 46

    Maria 63, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 31

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40, St. Patrick 30

    Marist 51, Carmel 48

    Marmion 69, Chicago Mt. Carmel 59

    Maroa-Forsyth 64, Illini Central 45

    McHenry 66, Cary-Grove 56

    Mendon Unity 66, North Greene 39

    Milford 76, Cissna Park 36

    Momence 61, Donovan 31

    Monticello 47, Rantoul 39

    Morrison 48, Erie-Prophetstown 39

    Mount Vernon 65, Jerseyville Jersey 51

    Mt. Pulaski 70, Buffalo Tri-City 68

    Mt. Zion 65, Taylorville 26

    Nazareth 52, St. Viator 36

    New Berlin 58, Petersburg PORTA 38

    New Trier 71, Niles West 47

    Niles North 77, Vernon Hills 68

    Normal Community 65, Mahomet-Seymour 49

    Normal University 55, Chatham Glenwood 51

    North Shore Country Day 60, Elgin Academy 57

    OPRF 89, Proviso West 84

    Oak Lawn Richards 59, Harlan 47

    Olney (Richland County) 62, Charleston 41

    Orion 53, Farmington 43

    Oswego 56, Plainfield North 52

    Oswego East 62, Minooka 39

    Palatine 42, Conant 41

    Pana 41, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 40

    Paris 66, Georgetown La Salette 37

    Pecatonica 79, Freeport (Aquin) 49

    Peoria (H.S.) 73, Springfield Lanphier 58

    Piasa Southwestern 59, East Alton-Wood River 54

    Pittsfield 45, Payson Seymour 43

    Plainfield South 72, Joliet Central 60

    Pontiac 64, Tolono Unity 58

    Prairie Ridge 70, Burlington Central 61

    Princeton 69, Bureau Valley 35

    Prospect 66, Elk Grove 58

    Proviso East 68, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 64

    Putnam County 55, Brimfield 32

    Raby 72, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 51

    Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Ramsey 23

    Riverside-Brookfield 55, St. Francis 46

    Rochester 46, Eisenhower 30

    Rockford Lutheran 93, Oregon 44

    Rockridge 44, Monmouth-Roseville 36

    Rolling Meadows 81, Buffalo Grove 36

    Scales Mound 71, Galena 45

    Seneca 73, Beecher 66, 3OT

    Senn 60, Chicago (Ogden International) 59

    Sesser-Valier 42, Woodlawn 39

    South Elgin 61, West Chicago 42

    Sparta 75, New Athens 47

    Springfield Lutheran 39, Pawnee 37

    St Elmo-Brownstown 73, Dieterich 61

    St. Charles East 53, Wheaton Warrenville South 52

    St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Bloomington Central Catholic 55

    St. Rita 67, Providence 36

    Stagg 64, Lincoln Way West 59, 3OT

    Stanford Olympia 65, Riverton 57

    Staunton 71, Mount Olive 26

    Sterling 90, Rochelle 55

    Sterling Newman 66, Mendota 46

    Stevenson 45, Lake Forest 43

    Stillman Valley 53, North Boone 44

    Teutopolis 69, Newton 49

    Thornwood 59, Rich Township 55

    Triad 60, SIUE Charter 25

    Villa Grove/Heritage 51, Heritage 42

    Von Steuben 69, Chicago (Austin) 64

    Warren Township 71, Mundelein 70

    Wells 91, Foreman 35

    Westmont 60, Westminster Christian 39

    Williamsville 57, Athens 32

    Willowbrook 64, Leyden 57

    Winchester (West Central) 50, Jacksonville Routt 48

    Winnebago 39, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 30

    Yorkville 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 51

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Christopher vs. Trico, ppd. to Feb 1st.

    Edwards County vs. Carmi White County, ppd.

    Eldorado vs. Murphysboro, ppd. to Feb 1st.

    Johnston City vs. Goreville, ppd. to Feb 13th.

    Marion vs. McCracken County (Paducah), Ky., ccd.

    Vienna vs. Hamilton County, ppd. to Feb 16th.

    Zeigler-Royalton vs. Tamms (Egyptian), ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

