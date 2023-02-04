AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 65, Pinckney 47

Allegan 48, Bridgman 46

Alma 39, Garber 36

Ann Arbor Central Academy 65, Canton Prep 60

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 60, Dearborn Divine Child 41

Ann Arbor Skyline 67, Saline 48

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 57, Southfield Christian 49

Bad Axe 60, Reese 53

Baldwin 71, Manistee Catholic Central 28

Bark River-Harris 49, North Dickinson 44

Barry County Christian School 74, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 26

Battle Creek Harper Creek 51, Jackson Northwest 42

Battle Creek Lakeview 49, Battle Creek Central 42

Battle Creek St. Philip 52, Pittsford 51

Beal City 54, Manton 28

Belleville 52, Livonia Stevenson 33

Bellevue 105, Athens 18

Benton Harbor 83, Dowagiac Union 39

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 82, Covert 38

Benzie Central 88, Suttons Bay 48

Big Rapids 79, Morley-Stanwood 52

Birmingham Brother Rice 67, Detroit Catholic Central 52

Birmingham Seaholm 59, Berkley 48

Blanchard Montabella 58, St. Charles 43

Bloomfield Christian 67, Saline Washtenaw Christian 48

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 44, Whitmore Lake 38

Bloomingdale 61, Decatur 47

Boyne City 85, East Jordan 39

Breckenridge 80, Ashley 36

Bronson 50, Concord 45

Brownstown Woodhaven 51, Lincoln Park 39

Buckley 72, Frankfort 51

Burton Bentley 57, Burton Bendle 55

    • Byron Center 50, Grand Rapids Christian 43

    Canton 64, Salem 57

    Caro 85, Vassar 36

    Carson City-Crystal 35, Fulton-Middleton 31

    Center Line 67, Hazel Park 53

    Charlotte 61, Portland 53

    Chesaning 66, New Lothrop 54

    Clarkston 51, Oak Park 48

    Climax-Scotts 67, North Adams-Jerome 38

    Clinton 55, Adrian Madison 53

    Coldwater 62, Marshall 38

    Corunna 57, Lake Fenton 55

    DeWitt 68, Grand Ledge 37

    Dearborn 52, Dearborn Fordson 45

    Dearborn Heights Robichaud 57, Redford Union 50

    Delton Kellogg 61, Holland Black River 57

    Detroit Cass Tech 68, Detroit Mumford 26

    Detroit Central 67, Academy of the Americas 16

    Detroit Loyola 67, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 49

    Detroit Old Redford 57, Detroit Country Day 49

    Detroit Renaissance 94, Detroit Western Intl 89

    Detroit U-D Jesuit 66, Warren De La Salle 46

    Durand 91, Mount Morris 68

    East Grand Rapids 56, Greenville 52

    East Jackson 59, Grass Lake 56

    Eau Claire 101, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 75

    Eddies 57, Three Rivers 48

    Fenton 45, Swartz Creek 42

    Ferndale 50, Rochester Adams 47

    Flat Rock 62, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 53

    Flint Beecher 59, Burton Genesee Christian 36

    Flint Hamady 69, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 62

    Flint Powers 73, Midland 51

    Flushing 75, Flint Kearsley 62

    Franklin LIVONIA MI 57, Livonia Churchill 36

    Freeland 64, Birch Run 36

    Galesburg-Augusta 56, Saugatuck 50

    Gladwin 52, Farwell 35

    Goodrich 50, Owosso 25

    Grand Blanc 69, Davison 48

    Grand Haven 52, Rockford 51

    Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 75, Whitehall 71

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 75, Kelloggsville 47

    Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 56, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 30

    Grand Rapids South Christian 46, Forest Hills Eastern 42

    Grandville 43, Holland West Ottawa 35

    Grandville Calvin Christian 66, Belding 21

    Grosse Pointe South 61, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 54

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 51, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45

    Hanover-Horton 55, Addison 51

    Harbor Light Christian 73, Boyne Falls 31

    Harbor Springs 59, Kalkaska 44

    Harper Woods 55, Ferndale University 39

    Hart 63, Shelby 38

    Hemlock 51, Carrollton 36

    Hillman 67, AuGres-Sims 13

    Hillsdale Academy 60, Litchfield 37

    Holly 74, Linden 62

    Hopkins 63, Sparta 61

    Houghton Lake 63, Roscommon 53

    Howell 45, Brighton 44

    Hudsonville 73, Caledonia 59

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Grand Rapids West Catholic 38

    Ionia 68, Eaton Rapids 36

    Jonesville 50, Homer 49

    Kalamazoo Hackett 65, Kalamazoo Christian 51

    Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 82, Portage Northern 51

    Kent City 49, Remus Chippewa Hills 37

    Kinde-North Huron 44, Caseville 22

    L’Anse 64, West Iron County 48

    Laingsburg 71, Fowler 47

    Lake Leelanau St. Mary 75, Gaylord St. Mary 63

    Lansing Sexton 60, Lansing Catholic 53

    Lansing Waverly 76, Holt 68

    Leroy Pine River 48, Evart 41

    Lowell 51, Grand Rapids Northview 50

    Macomb Lutheran North 62, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 61

    Madison Heights 58, St. Clair 46

    Manistique 52, Westwood 47

    Maple City Glen Lake 61, Kingsley 30

    Marion 53, Walkerville 23

    Marlette 34, Mayville 32

    Marquette 89, Menominee 83

    Martin 56, Gobles 42

    Mason 50, St. Johns 20

    Mason County Eastern 90, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 9

    Mattawan 65, Portage Central 45

    Merrill 57, Coleman 43

    Mesick 74, Bear Lake 27

    Millington 64, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50

    Mio-Au Sable 29, Charlton Heston 14

    Montague 57, Muskegon Orchard View 39

    Morenci 67, Summerfield 62

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 44, Vestaburg 20

    Muskegon 69, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 34

    Napoleon 63, Manchester 21

    Negaunee 61, Gwinn 32

    Niles Brandywine 66, Buchanan 48

    North Central 62, Crystal Falls Forest Park 58

    North Muskegon 58, Mason County Central 40

    Northville 69, Novi 59

    Norway 60, Stephenson 51

    Novi Christian 66, Lutheran Westland 45

    Oakridge High School 57, Manistee 28

    Okemos 62, Lansing Everett 46

    Onekama 65, Leland 43

    Ortonville Brandon 54, Clio 40

    Otsego 61, Niles 38

    Ovid-Elsie 76, Byron 45

    Oxford 49, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 45

    Parchment 64, Constantine 30

    Parma Western 50, Battle Creek Pennfield 47

    Petoskey 47, Gaylord 32

    Plainwell 33, Sturgis 19

    Plymouth Christian 81, Livonia Clarenceville 71

    Port Huron 56, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 42

    Port Huron Northern 85, New Haven 82

    Posen 75, Atlanta 39

    Redford Thurston 73, Garden City 46

    Reed City 57, Howard City Tri-County 46

    Richmond 52, Imlay City 38

    River Rouge 78, Detroit University Prep 62

    Riverview 49, Grosse Ile 41

    Romulus 69, Melvindale 51

    Roseville 69, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34

    Rudyard 58, Engadine 9

    Saginaw Nouvel 64, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 43

    Saginaw Swan Valley 68, Bay City John Glenn 63

    Sandusky 48, Harbor Beach 46

    Schoolcraft 72, Lawton 51

    Shepherd 61, Harrison 21

    South Lyon 50, Waterford Kettering 42

    Standish-Sterling Central 68, Midland Bullock Creek 62

    Stanton Central Montcalm 55, Lakeview 32

    Stockbridge 48, Lake Odessa Lakewood 27

    Taylor Trillium Academy 68, Detroit University Science 58

    Three Oaks River Valley 55, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 38

    Traverse City West 58, Traverse City Central 45

    Troy 36, Lake Orion 35

    Union City 45, Springport 32

    Utica 68, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 36

    Utica Eisenhower 42, Grosse Pointe North 38

    Vicksburg 61, Paw Paw 41

    Warren Cousino HS 55, Utica Ford 48

    Warren Lincoln 50, Warren Woods Tower 49

    Waterford Mott 59, Milford 50

    Waterford Our Lady 42, Austin Catholic 41

    Webberville 39, Morrice 27

    West Bloomfield 46, Bloomfield Hills 39

    White Cloud 65, Newaygo 63

    Whiteford 66, Britton-Deerfield 52

    Wyoming 72, Grand Rapids Union 67

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 70, Comstock Park 53

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 71, Grand River Prep 48

    Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 56, South Lyon East 53

    Zeeland West 56, Zeeland East 53

    Zion Christian 58, Calhoun Christian 36

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Hamtramck vs. Ecorse, ccd.

    Pentwater vs. Brethren, ccd.

    Tawas vs. Sault Ste Marie, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.