Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 65, Pinckney 47
Allegan 48, Bridgman 46
Alma 39, Garber 36
Ann Arbor Central Academy 65, Canton Prep 60
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 60, Dearborn Divine Child 41
Ann Arbor Skyline 67, Saline 48
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 57, Southfield Christian 49
Bad Axe 60, Reese 53
Baldwin 71, Manistee Catholic Central 28
Bark River-Harris 49, North Dickinson 44
Barry County Christian School 74, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 26
Battle Creek Harper Creek 51, Jackson Northwest 42
Battle Creek Lakeview 49, Battle Creek Central 42
Battle Creek St. Philip 52, Pittsford 51
Beal City 54, Manton 28
Belleville 52, Livonia Stevenson 33
Bellevue 105, Athens 18
Benton Harbor 83, Dowagiac Union 39
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 82, Covert 38
Benzie Central 88, Suttons Bay 48
Big Rapids 79, Morley-Stanwood 52
Birmingham Brother Rice 67, Detroit Catholic Central 52
Birmingham Seaholm 59, Berkley 48
Blanchard Montabella 58, St. Charles 43
Bloomfield Christian 67, Saline Washtenaw Christian 48
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 44, Whitmore Lake 38
Bloomingdale 61, Decatur 47
Boyne City 85, East Jordan 39
Breckenridge 80, Ashley 36
Bronson 50, Concord 45
Brownstown Woodhaven 51, Lincoln Park 39
Buckley 72, Frankfort 51
Burton Bentley 57, Burton Bendle 55
Byron Center 50, Grand Rapids Christian 43
Canton 64, Salem 57
Caro 85, Vassar 36
Carson City-Crystal 35, Fulton-Middleton 31
Center Line 67, Hazel Park 53
Charlotte 61, Portland 53
Chesaning 66, New Lothrop 54
Clarkston 51, Oak Park 48
Climax-Scotts 67, North Adams-Jerome 38
Clinton 55, Adrian Madison 53
Coldwater 62, Marshall 38
Corunna 57, Lake Fenton 55
DeWitt 68, Grand Ledge 37
Dearborn 52, Dearborn Fordson 45
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 57, Redford Union 50
Delton Kellogg 61, Holland Black River 57
Detroit Cass Tech 68, Detroit Mumford 26
Detroit Central 67, Academy of the Americas 16
Detroit Loyola 67, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 49
Detroit Old Redford 57, Detroit Country Day 49
Detroit Renaissance 94, Detroit Western Intl 89
Detroit U-D Jesuit 66, Warren De La Salle 46
Durand 91, Mount Morris 68
East Grand Rapids 56, Greenville 52
East Jackson 59, Grass Lake 56
Eau Claire 101, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 75
Eddies 57, Three Rivers 48
Fenton 45, Swartz Creek 42
Ferndale 50, Rochester Adams 47
Flat Rock 62, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 53
Flint Beecher 59, Burton Genesee Christian 36
Flint Hamady 69, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 62
Flint Powers 73, Midland 51
Flushing 75, Flint Kearsley 62
Franklin LIVONIA MI 57, Livonia Churchill 36
Freeland 64, Birch Run 36
Galesburg-Augusta 56, Saugatuck 50
Gladwin 52, Farwell 35
Goodrich 50, Owosso 25
Grand Blanc 69, Davison 48
Grand Haven 52, Rockford 51
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 75, Whitehall 71
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 75, Kelloggsville 47
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 56, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 30
Grand Rapids South Christian 46, Forest Hills Eastern 42
Grandville 43, Holland West Ottawa 35
Grandville Calvin Christian 66, Belding 21
Grosse Pointe South 61, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 54
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 51, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45
Hanover-Horton 55, Addison 51
Harbor Light Christian 73, Boyne Falls 31
Harbor Springs 59, Kalkaska 44
Harper Woods 55, Ferndale University 39
Hart 63, Shelby 38
Hemlock 51, Carrollton 36
Hillman 67, AuGres-Sims 13
Hillsdale Academy 60, Litchfield 37
Holly 74, Linden 62
Hopkins 63, Sparta 61
Houghton Lake 63, Roscommon 53
Howell 45, Brighton 44
Hudsonville 73, Caledonia 59
Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Grand Rapids West Catholic 38
Ionia 68, Eaton Rapids 36
Jonesville 50, Homer 49
Kalamazoo Hackett 65, Kalamazoo Christian 51
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 82, Portage Northern 51
Kent City 49, Remus Chippewa Hills 37
Kinde-North Huron 44, Caseville 22
L’Anse 64, West Iron County 48
Laingsburg 71, Fowler 47
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 75, Gaylord St. Mary 63
Lansing Sexton 60, Lansing Catholic 53
Lansing Waverly 76, Holt 68
Leroy Pine River 48, Evart 41
Lowell 51, Grand Rapids Northview 50
Macomb Lutheran North 62, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 61
Madison Heights 58, St. Clair 46
Manistique 52, Westwood 47
Maple City Glen Lake 61, Kingsley 30
Marion 53, Walkerville 23
Marlette 34, Mayville 32
Marquette 89, Menominee 83
Martin 56, Gobles 42
Mason 50, St. Johns 20
Mason County Eastern 90, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 9
Mattawan 65, Portage Central 45
Merrill 57, Coleman 43
Mesick 74, Bear Lake 27
Millington 64, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50
Mio-Au Sable 29, Charlton Heston 14
Montague 57, Muskegon Orchard View 39
Morenci 67, Summerfield 62
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 44, Vestaburg 20
Muskegon 69, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 34
Napoleon 63, Manchester 21
Negaunee 61, Gwinn 32
Niles Brandywine 66, Buchanan 48
North Central 62, Crystal Falls Forest Park 58
North Muskegon 58, Mason County Central 40
Northville 69, Novi 59
Norway 60, Stephenson 51
Novi Christian 66, Lutheran Westland 45
Oakridge High School 57, Manistee 28
Okemos 62, Lansing Everett 46
Onekama 65, Leland 43
Ortonville Brandon 54, Clio 40
Otsego 61, Niles 38
Ovid-Elsie 76, Byron 45
Oxford 49, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 45
Parchment 64, Constantine 30
Parma Western 50, Battle Creek Pennfield 47
Petoskey 47, Gaylord 32
Plainwell 33, Sturgis 19
Plymouth Christian 81, Livonia Clarenceville 71
Port Huron 56, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 42
Port Huron Northern 85, New Haven 82
Posen 75, Atlanta 39
Redford Thurston 73, Garden City 46
Reed City 57, Howard City Tri-County 46
Richmond 52, Imlay City 38
River Rouge 78, Detroit University Prep 62
Riverview 49, Grosse Ile 41
Romulus 69, Melvindale 51
Roseville 69, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34
Rudyard 58, Engadine 9
Saginaw Nouvel 64, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 43
Saginaw Swan Valley 68, Bay City John Glenn 63
Sandusky 48, Harbor Beach 46
Schoolcraft 72, Lawton 51
Shepherd 61, Harrison 21
South Lyon 50, Waterford Kettering 42
Standish-Sterling Central 68, Midland Bullock Creek 62
Stanton Central Montcalm 55, Lakeview 32
Stockbridge 48, Lake Odessa Lakewood 27
Taylor Trillium Academy 68, Detroit University Science 58
Three Oaks River Valley 55, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 38
Traverse City West 58, Traverse City Central 45
Troy 36, Lake Orion 35
Union City 45, Springport 32
Utica 68, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 36
Utica Eisenhower 42, Grosse Pointe North 38
Vicksburg 61, Paw Paw 41
Warren Cousino HS 55, Utica Ford 48
Warren Lincoln 50, Warren Woods Tower 49
Waterford Mott 59, Milford 50
Waterford Our Lady 42, Austin Catholic 41
Webberville 39, Morrice 27
West Bloomfield 46, Bloomfield Hills 39
White Cloud 65, Newaygo 63
Whiteford 66, Britton-Deerfield 52
Wyoming 72, Grand Rapids Union 67
Wyoming Godwin Heights 70, Comstock Park 53
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 71, Grand River Prep 48
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 56, South Lyon East 53
Zeeland West 56, Zeeland East 53
Zion Christian 58, Calhoun Christian 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hamtramck vs. Ecorse, ccd.
Pentwater vs. Brethren, ccd.
Tawas vs. Sault Ste Marie, ccd.
