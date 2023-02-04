AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryce Valley 38, Whitehorse 25

Cyprus 57, Hunter 36

Davis 40, Weber 17

Enterprise 59, Grand County 43

Fremont 57, Layton 20

Highland 60, Brighton 56

Lehi 51, Orem 36

Lone Peak 84, Pleasant Grove 33

Maple Mountain 53, Provo 52

Olympus 79, East 23

Parowan 73, San Juan Blanding 51

Payson 50, Uintah 48

Pinnacle 61, Monument Valley 49

Rich County 57, Altamont 27

Roy 44, Granger 29

Skyline 70, Park City 26

Skyridge 52, Westlake 49

South Sevier 46, Kanab 44

Springville 54, Spanish Fork 26

Syracuse 55, Clearfield 29

Taylorsville 55, Kearns 49

Timpanogos 59, Mountain View 36

Valley 74, Escalante 34

Wasatch 60, Salem Hills 52

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 73, Wasatch Academy 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

