BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 68, Quakertown 48

Academy of the New Church 63, Friends Select 49

Aliquippa 64, Laurel 25

Bangor 56, Pen Argyl 39

Beaver Area 85, Ambridge 44

Belle Vernon 72, Albert Gallatin 42

Bentworth 80, Bethlehem Center 61

Berks Catholic 67, Daniel Boone 22

Bishop Canevin 57, Eden Christian 44

Blue Mountain 62, Tamaqua 56

Blue Ridge 63, Susquehanna 50

Bonner-Prendergast 55, Lansdale Catholic 27

Brandywine Heights 49, Antietam 43

Brentwood 58, Keystone Oaks 51

Brookville 34, Elk County Catholic 16

Brownsville 69, Charleroi 55

Burgettstown 68, Frazier 43

Burrell 62, Apollo-Ridge 34

Carlisle 66, Waynesboro 55

Carmichaels 77, Fort Cherry 36

Carrick 56, Westinghouse 51

Cedar Crest 61, Lancaster McCaskey 51

Central Bucks East 69, North Penn 42

Central Mountain 76, Tyrone 73

Cheltenham 67, Springfield Montco 38

Chichester 55, Chester 54

Clearfield 43, Penns Valley 35

Coatesville 64, Avon Grove 53

Dallas 58, Crestwood 36

Danville 75, Jersey Shore 42

Deer Lakes 75, Valley 70

Delaware Valley 62, Western Wayne 37

Derry 65, Shady Side Academy 59

Donegal 67, Cocalico 45

Dunmore 61, Riverside 35

East Allegheny 59, West Mifflin 58

Elizabethtown 61, Conestoga Valley 52

Elk Lake 66, Lackawanna Trail 38

Elwood City Riverside 54, Freedom Area 37

Erie 107, Dunkirk, N.Y. 30

Erie Cathedral Prep 68, General McLane 41

Erie McDowell 76, Fort Leboeuf 43

Exeter 69, Twin Valley 27

Farrell 96, Commodore Perry 46

Father Judge 78, Archbishop Carroll 72, OT

Franklin 82, Titusville 50

Freeport 66, Greensburg Salem 41

Garden Spot 58, Solanco 46

Gateway 62, Franklin Regional 43

Geibel Catholic 78, California 60

George School 70, Westtown 39

Girard 57, Fairview 43

Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Clairton 48

Grove City 59, Sharon 44

Hampton 74, Knoch 47

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 75, Conrad Weiser 70

Harriton 69, Marple Newtown 46

Haverford 55, Garnet Valley 53

Hempfield 75, Lebanon 37

Hempfield Area 55, Baldwin 53

Hershey 73, East Pennsboro 49

Hickory 60, Greenville 38

Highlands 96, Indiana 65

Honesdale 64, Scranton Prep 63

Imani Christian Academy 60, Summit Academy 28

Jamestown 78, Calvary Baptist 62

Jeannette 49, Springdale 45

Jefferson-Morgan 52, West Greene 40

Jim Thorpe 60, Pine Grove 54

Johnsonburg 58, Sheffield M/hs 42

Juniata Valley 91, Glendale 32

Kennedy Catholic 45, Rocky Grove 23

Kiski Area 63, McKeesport 44

Laurel Highlands 57, Southmoreland 35

Lewisburg 54, Hughesville 44

Lincoln Park Charter 66, Central Valley 53

Lourdes Regional 43, Williams Valley 42

Lower Moreland 68, William Tennent 48

Mahanoy Area 52, Marian Catholic 43

Malvern Prep 70, Penn Charter 68

Mars 57, Chartiers Valley 42

Martin Luther King 59, Gratz 44

Mastery Charter North 55, GAMP 35

Meadville 73, Harbor Creek 69

Mercer 49, Lakeview 41

Mercyhurst Prep 62, Erie First Christian Academy 53

Mid Valley 68, Forest City 54

Milton Hershey 64, Palmyra 56

Mohawk 89, New Brighton 64

Monessen 61, Mapletown 44

Montour 53, Avonworth 46

Moon 56, West Allegheny 48

Mount Pleasant 71, Waynesburg Central 14

Mountain View 46, Montrose 44

Muncy 81, Bucktail 49

Neighborhood Academy 60, St. Joseph 28

Neshaminy 58, Bensalem 53

New Castle 72, Pine-Richland 51

New Foundations 60, Tacony Academy 35

North East 60, Iroquois 35

North Pocono 48, Valley View 46

North Schuylkill 51, Pottsville 46

Northgate 57, South Side 55

Northumberland Christian 66, Belleville Mennonite 35

Northwest Area 86, Columbia-Montour 26

Northwestern Lehigh 48, Catasauqua 34

Norwin 58, Mount Lebanon 46

Notre Dame - Green Pond 63, Wilson 60

Octorara 77, ELCO 51

Oil City 60, Corry 46

Old Forge 61, Carbondale 35

Oley Valley 57, Kutztown 38

Palmerton 65, Northern Lehigh 33

Panther Valley 61, Lehighton 59

Parkway Center City 65, Franklin Learning Center 59

Penn Hills 72, Plum 44

Penn Manor 75, Manheim Township 73

Penn-Trafford 64, Greater Latrobe 62

Penncrest 61, Springfield 39

Pennridge 55, Central Bucks South 52

Philadelphia George Washington 75, KIPP Dubois 45

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 65, Butler 43

Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Blackhawk 58

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Wissahickon 59

Pottsville Nativity 86, Weatherly 27

Propel Braddock Hills 57, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 39

Quaker Valley 46, South Allegheny 43

Reading 66, Muhlenberg 47

Red Land 45, Northern York 41

Reynolds 48, Sharpsville 45

Ringgold 57, Connellsville 54

Riverview 60, Leechburg 47

Rochester 64, Union Area 63

Saegertown 67, Youngsville 29

Saucon Valley 60, Palisades 40

Schuylkill Valley 59, Hamburg 42

Scranton 43, Abington Heights 41

Scranton Holy Cross 52, Lakeland 41

Selinsgrove 62, Bloomsburg 49

Seneca 64, Northwestern 37

Seneca Valley 70, North Allegheny 45

Serra Catholic 78, Chartiers-Houston High School 72

Seton-LaSalle 66, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 56

Shaler 50, Armstrong 45

Shenango 61, Sewickley Academy 27

Shippensburg 65, Dover 51

Slippery Rock 50, Wilmington 21

Souderton 58, Central Bucks West 32

South Fayette 48, North Hills 45

Southern Lehigh 50, Salisbury 27

State College 61, Cumberland Valley 45

Sto-Rox 61, South Park 51

Strawberry Mansion 54, Franklin Towne Charter 51

Tri-Valley 60, Shenandoah Valley 47

Trinity 77, Peters Township 58

Tunkhannock 72, Pittston Area 49

Tyrone 65, Bellefonte 57

Union City 45, Cochranton 44

Uniontown 78, Elizabeth Forward 40

Unionville 76, Sun Valley 75

United 62, Cambria Heights 29

Upper Darby 82, Conestoga 53

Upper Dublin 40, Hatboro-Horsham 33

Upper Moreland 70, New Hope-Solebury High School 38

Upper St. Clair 68, Canon-McMillan 43

Warren 69, Conneaut Area 41

Warwick 70, Ephrata 29

West Branch 64, Curwensville 62

West Chester Christian 70, Lehigh Christian 56

West Chester Henderson 60, Bishop Shanahan 52

West Lawn Wilson 54, Governor Mifflin 51, OT

West Middlesex 73, George Jr. Republic 35

West Scranton 53, Wallenpaupack 45

Western Beaver County 58, Cornell 32

Wilkes-Barre Area 70, Berwick 61

Williamsport 73, Altoona 52

Woodland Hills 56, Fox Chapel 47

Woodlynde 59, Kimberton Waldorf School 26

Wyomissing 35, Fleetwood 34

York 64, Dallastown Area 44

Yough 50, McGuffey 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/