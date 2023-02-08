Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 68, Quakertown 48
Academy of the New Church 63, Friends Select 49
Aliquippa 64, Laurel 25
Bangor 56, Pen Argyl 39
Beaver Area 85, Ambridge 44
Belle Vernon 72, Albert Gallatin 42
Bentworth 80, Bethlehem Center 61
Berks Catholic 67, Daniel Boone 22
Bishop Canevin 57, Eden Christian 44
Blue Mountain 62, Tamaqua 56
Blue Ridge 63, Susquehanna 50
Bonner-Prendergast 55, Lansdale Catholic 27
Brandywine Heights 49, Antietam 43
Brentwood 58, Keystone Oaks 51
Brookville 34, Elk County Catholic 16
Brownsville 69, Charleroi 55
Burgettstown 68, Frazier 43
Burrell 62, Apollo-Ridge 34
Carlisle 66, Waynesboro 55
Carmichaels 77, Fort Cherry 36
Carrick 56, Westinghouse 51
Cedar Crest 61, Lancaster McCaskey 51
Central Bucks East 69, North Penn 42
Central Mountain 76, Tyrone 73
Cheltenham 67, Springfield Montco 38
Chichester 55, Chester 54
Clearfield 43, Penns Valley 35
Coatesville 64, Avon Grove 53
Dallas 58, Crestwood 36
Danville 75, Jersey Shore 42
Deer Lakes 75, Valley 70
Delaware Valley 62, Western Wayne 37
Derry 65, Shady Side Academy 59
Donegal 67, Cocalico 45
Dunmore 61, Riverside 35
East Allegheny 59, West Mifflin 58
Elizabethtown 61, Conestoga Valley 52
Elk Lake 66, Lackawanna Trail 38
Elwood City Riverside 54, Freedom Area 37
Erie 107, Dunkirk, N.Y. 30
Erie Cathedral Prep 68, General McLane 41
Erie McDowell 76, Fort Leboeuf 43
Exeter 69, Twin Valley 27
Farrell 96, Commodore Perry 46
Father Judge 78, Archbishop Carroll 72, OT
Franklin 82, Titusville 50
Freeport 66, Greensburg Salem 41
Garden Spot 58, Solanco 46
Gateway 62, Franklin Regional 43
Geibel Catholic 78, California 60
George School 70, Westtown 39
Girard 57, Fairview 43
Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Clairton 48
Grove City 59, Sharon 44
Hampton 74, Knoch 47
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 75, Conrad Weiser 70
Harriton 69, Marple Newtown 46
Haverford 55, Garnet Valley 53
Hempfield 75, Lebanon 37
Hempfield Area 55, Baldwin 53
Hershey 73, East Pennsboro 49
Hickory 60, Greenville 38
Highlands 96, Indiana 65
Honesdale 64, Scranton Prep 63
Imani Christian Academy 60, Summit Academy 28
Jamestown 78, Calvary Baptist 62
Jeannette 49, Springdale 45
Jefferson-Morgan 52, West Greene 40
Jim Thorpe 60, Pine Grove 54
Johnsonburg 58, Sheffield M/hs 42
Juniata Valley 91, Glendale 32
Kennedy Catholic 45, Rocky Grove 23
Kiski Area 63, McKeesport 44
Laurel Highlands 57, Southmoreland 35
Lewisburg 54, Hughesville 44
Lincoln Park Charter 66, Central Valley 53
Lourdes Regional 43, Williams Valley 42
Lower Moreland 68, William Tennent 48
Mahanoy Area 52, Marian Catholic 43
Malvern Prep 70, Penn Charter 68
Mars 57, Chartiers Valley 42
Martin Luther King 59, Gratz 44
Mastery Charter North 55, GAMP 35
Meadville 73, Harbor Creek 69
Mercer 49, Lakeview 41
Mercyhurst Prep 62, Erie First Christian Academy 53
Mid Valley 68, Forest City 54
Milton Hershey 64, Palmyra 56
Mohawk 89, New Brighton 64
Monessen 61, Mapletown 44
Montour 53, Avonworth 46
Moon 56, West Allegheny 48
Mount Pleasant 71, Waynesburg Central 14
Mountain View 46, Montrose 44
Muncy 81, Bucktail 49
Neighborhood Academy 60, St. Joseph 28
Neshaminy 58, Bensalem 53
New Castle 72, Pine-Richland 51
New Foundations 60, Tacony Academy 35
North East 60, Iroquois 35
North Pocono 48, Valley View 46
North Schuylkill 51, Pottsville 46
Northgate 57, South Side 55
Northumberland Christian 66, Belleville Mennonite 35
Northwest Area 86, Columbia-Montour 26
Northwestern Lehigh 48, Catasauqua 34
Norwin 58, Mount Lebanon 46
Notre Dame - Green Pond 63, Wilson 60
Octorara 77, ELCO 51
Oil City 60, Corry 46
Old Forge 61, Carbondale 35
Oley Valley 57, Kutztown 38
Palmerton 65, Northern Lehigh 33
Panther Valley 61, Lehighton 59
Parkway Center City 65, Franklin Learning Center 59
Penn Hills 72, Plum 44
Penn Manor 75, Manheim Township 73
Penn-Trafford 64, Greater Latrobe 62
Penncrest 61, Springfield 39
Pennridge 55, Central Bucks South 52
Philadelphia George Washington 75, KIPP Dubois 45
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 65, Butler 43
Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Blackhawk 58
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Wissahickon 59
Pottsville Nativity 86, Weatherly 27
Propel Braddock Hills 57, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 39
Quaker Valley 46, South Allegheny 43
Reading 66, Muhlenberg 47
Red Land 45, Northern York 41
Reynolds 48, Sharpsville 45
Ringgold 57, Connellsville 54
Riverview 60, Leechburg 47
Rochester 64, Union Area 63
Saegertown 67, Youngsville 29
Saucon Valley 60, Palisades 40
Schuylkill Valley 59, Hamburg 42
Scranton 43, Abington Heights 41
Scranton Holy Cross 52, Lakeland 41
Selinsgrove 62, Bloomsburg 49
Seneca 64, Northwestern 37
Seneca Valley 70, North Allegheny 45
Serra Catholic 78, Chartiers-Houston High School 72
Seton-LaSalle 66, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 56
Shaler 50, Armstrong 45
Shenango 61, Sewickley Academy 27
Shippensburg 65, Dover 51
Slippery Rock 50, Wilmington 21
Souderton 58, Central Bucks West 32
South Fayette 48, North Hills 45
Southern Lehigh 50, Salisbury 27
State College 61, Cumberland Valley 45
Sto-Rox 61, South Park 51
Strawberry Mansion 54, Franklin Towne Charter 51
Tri-Valley 60, Shenandoah Valley 47
Trinity 77, Peters Township 58
Tunkhannock 72, Pittston Area 49
Tyrone 65, Bellefonte 57
Union City 45, Cochranton 44
Uniontown 78, Elizabeth Forward 40
Unionville 76, Sun Valley 75
United 62, Cambria Heights 29
Upper Darby 82, Conestoga 53
Upper Dublin 40, Hatboro-Horsham 33
Upper Moreland 70, New Hope-Solebury High School 38
Upper St. Clair 68, Canon-McMillan 43
Warren 69, Conneaut Area 41
Warwick 70, Ephrata 29
West Branch 64, Curwensville 62
West Chester Christian 70, Lehigh Christian 56
West Chester Henderson 60, Bishop Shanahan 52
West Lawn Wilson 54, Governor Mifflin 51, OT
West Middlesex 73, George Jr. Republic 35
West Scranton 53, Wallenpaupack 45
Western Beaver County 58, Cornell 32
Wilkes-Barre Area 70, Berwick 61
Williamsport 73, Altoona 52
Woodland Hills 56, Fox Chapel 47
Woodlynde 59, Kimberton Waldorf School 26
Wyomissing 35, Fleetwood 34
York 64, Dallastown Area 44
Yough 50, McGuffey 42
