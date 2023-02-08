AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 68, Quakertown 48

Academy of the New Church 63, Friends Select 49

Aliquippa 64, Laurel 25

Bangor 56, Pen Argyl 39

Beaver Area 85, Ambridge 44

Belle Vernon 72, Albert Gallatin 42

Bentworth 80, Bethlehem Center 61

Berks Catholic 67, Daniel Boone 22

Bishop Canevin 57, Eden Christian 44

Blue Mountain 62, Tamaqua 56

Blue Ridge 63, Susquehanna 50

Bonner-Prendergast 55, Lansdale Catholic 27

Brandywine Heights 49, Antietam 43

Brentwood 58, Keystone Oaks 51

Brookville 34, Elk County Catholic 16

Brownsville 69, Charleroi 55

Burgettstown 68, Frazier 43

Burrell 62, Apollo-Ridge 34

Carlisle 66, Waynesboro 55

Carmichaels 77, Fort Cherry 36

Carrick 56, Westinghouse 51

Cedar Crest 61, Lancaster McCaskey 51

Central Bucks East 69, North Penn 42

Central Mountain 76, Tyrone 73

Cheltenham 67, Springfield Montco 38

Chichester 55, Chester 54

Clearfield 43, Penns Valley 35

Coatesville 64, Avon Grove 53

Dallas 58, Crestwood 36

Danville 75, Jersey Shore 42

Deer Lakes 75, Valley 70

Delaware Valley 62, Western Wayne 37

Derry 65, Shady Side Academy 59

Donegal 67, Cocalico 45

Dunmore 61, Riverside 35

East Allegheny 59, West Mifflin 58

Elizabethtown 61, Conestoga Valley 52

Elk Lake 66, Lackawanna Trail 38

Elwood City Riverside 54, Freedom Area 37

    • Erie 107, Dunkirk, N.Y. 30

    Erie Cathedral Prep 68, General McLane 41

    Erie McDowell 76, Fort Leboeuf 43

    Exeter 69, Twin Valley 27

    Farrell 96, Commodore Perry 46

    Father Judge 78, Archbishop Carroll 72, OT

    Franklin 82, Titusville 50

    Freeport 66, Greensburg Salem 41

    Garden Spot 58, Solanco 46

    Gateway 62, Franklin Regional 43

    Geibel Catholic 78, California 60

    George School 70, Westtown 39

    Girard 57, Fairview 43

    Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Clairton 48

    Grove City 59, Sharon 44

    Hampton 74, Knoch 47

    Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 75, Conrad Weiser 70

    Harriton 69, Marple Newtown 46

    Haverford 55, Garnet Valley 53

    Hempfield 75, Lebanon 37

    Hempfield Area 55, Baldwin 53

    Hershey 73, East Pennsboro 49

    Hickory 60, Greenville 38

    Highlands 96, Indiana 65

    Honesdale 64, Scranton Prep 63

    Imani Christian Academy 60, Summit Academy 28

    Jamestown 78, Calvary Baptist 62

    Jeannette 49, Springdale 45

    Jefferson-Morgan 52, West Greene 40

    Jim Thorpe 60, Pine Grove 54

    Johnsonburg 58, Sheffield M/hs 42

    Juniata Valley 91, Glendale 32

    Kennedy Catholic 45, Rocky Grove 23

    Kiski Area 63, McKeesport 44

    Laurel Highlands 57, Southmoreland 35

    Lewisburg 54, Hughesville 44

    Lincoln Park Charter 66, Central Valley 53

    Lourdes Regional 43, Williams Valley 42

    Lower Moreland 68, William Tennent 48

    Mahanoy Area 52, Marian Catholic 43

    Malvern Prep 70, Penn Charter 68

    Mars 57, Chartiers Valley 42

    Martin Luther King 59, Gratz 44

    Mastery Charter North 55, GAMP 35

    Meadville 73, Harbor Creek 69

    Mercer 49, Lakeview 41

    Mercyhurst Prep 62, Erie First Christian Academy 53

    Mid Valley 68, Forest City 54

    Milton Hershey 64, Palmyra 56

    Mohawk 89, New Brighton 64

    Monessen 61, Mapletown 44

    Montour 53, Avonworth 46

    Moon 56, West Allegheny 48

    Mount Pleasant 71, Waynesburg Central 14

    Mountain View 46, Montrose 44

    Muncy 81, Bucktail 49

    Neighborhood Academy 60, St. Joseph 28

    Neshaminy 58, Bensalem 53

    New Castle 72, Pine-Richland 51

    New Foundations 60, Tacony Academy 35

    North East 60, Iroquois 35

    North Pocono 48, Valley View 46

    North Schuylkill 51, Pottsville 46

    Northgate 57, South Side 55

    Northumberland Christian 66, Belleville Mennonite 35

    Northwest Area 86, Columbia-Montour 26

    Northwestern Lehigh 48, Catasauqua 34

    Norwin 58, Mount Lebanon 46

    Notre Dame - Green Pond 63, Wilson 60

    Octorara 77, ELCO 51

    Oil City 60, Corry 46

    Old Forge 61, Carbondale 35

    Oley Valley 57, Kutztown 38

    Palmerton 65, Northern Lehigh 33

    Panther Valley 61, Lehighton 59

    Parkway Center City 65, Franklin Learning Center 59

    Penn Hills 72, Plum 44

    Penn Manor 75, Manheim Township 73

    Penn-Trafford 64, Greater Latrobe 62

    Penncrest 61, Springfield 39

    Pennridge 55, Central Bucks South 52

    Philadelphia George Washington 75, KIPP Dubois 45

    Pittsburgh Central Catholic 65, Butler 43

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Blackhawk 58

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Wissahickon 59

    Pottsville Nativity 86, Weatherly 27

    Propel Braddock Hills 57, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 39

    Quaker Valley 46, South Allegheny 43

    Reading 66, Muhlenberg 47

    Red Land 45, Northern York 41

    Reynolds 48, Sharpsville 45

    Ringgold 57, Connellsville 54

    Riverview 60, Leechburg 47

    Rochester 64, Union Area 63

    Saegertown 67, Youngsville 29

    Saucon Valley 60, Palisades 40

    Schuylkill Valley 59, Hamburg 42

    Scranton 43, Abington Heights 41

    Scranton Holy Cross 52, Lakeland 41

    Selinsgrove 62, Bloomsburg 49

    Seneca 64, Northwestern 37

    Seneca Valley 70, North Allegheny 45

    Serra Catholic 78, Chartiers-Houston High School 72

    Seton-LaSalle 66, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 56

    Shaler 50, Armstrong 45

    Shenango 61, Sewickley Academy 27

    Shippensburg 65, Dover 51

    Slippery Rock 50, Wilmington 21

    Souderton 58, Central Bucks West 32

    South Fayette 48, North Hills 45

    Southern Lehigh 50, Salisbury 27

    State College 61, Cumberland Valley 45

    Sto-Rox 61, South Park 51

    Strawberry Mansion 54, Franklin Towne Charter 51

    Tri-Valley 60, Shenandoah Valley 47

    Trinity 77, Peters Township 58

    Tunkhannock 72, Pittston Area 49

    Tyrone 65, Bellefonte 57

    Union City 45, Cochranton 44

    Uniontown 78, Elizabeth Forward 40

    Unionville 76, Sun Valley 75

    United 62, Cambria Heights 29

    Upper Darby 82, Conestoga 53

    Upper Dublin 40, Hatboro-Horsham 33

    Upper Moreland 70, New Hope-Solebury High School 38

    Upper St. Clair 68, Canon-McMillan 43

    Warren 69, Conneaut Area 41

    Warwick 70, Ephrata 29

    West Branch 64, Curwensville 62

    West Chester Christian 70, Lehigh Christian 56

    West Chester Henderson 60, Bishop Shanahan 52

    West Lawn Wilson 54, Governor Mifflin 51, OT

    West Middlesex 73, George Jr. Republic 35

    West Scranton 53, Wallenpaupack 45

    Western Beaver County 58, Cornell 32

    Wilkes-Barre Area 70, Berwick 61

    Williamsport 73, Altoona 52

    Woodland Hills 56, Fox Chapel 47

    Woodlynde 59, Kimberton Waldorf School 26

    Wyomissing 35, Fleetwood 34

    York 64, Dallastown Area 44

    Yough 50, McGuffey 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.