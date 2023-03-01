AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mosinee 87, Lakeland 71

Oneida Nation 73, Sevastopol 55

WIAA Playoffs Regional First Round=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Menomonee Falls 75, Milwaukee Riverside University 59

Oshkosh West 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42

Wausau West 56, Eau Claire North 54

Section 3=

Madison East 72, Madison West 56

Sun Prairie 67, West Allis Central 65

Section 4=

Kenosha Tremper 69, Kenosha Bradford 64

Division 2=

Section 1=

La Crosse Logan 78, Sparta 63

Menomonie 77, New Richmond 70

Rhinelander 73, Ashland 49

Wausau East 68, Waupaca 53

Section 2=

Menasha 62, Green Bay West 52

Pulaski 79, Luxemburg-Casco 62

Watertown 80, Milwaukee Vincent 64

Section 3=

Fort Atkinson 58, DeForest 44

Greendale 78, Delavan-Darien 51

Milton 66, Baraboo 52

Monona Grove 85, Reedsburg Area 79

Monroe 66, Portage 61

Racine Park 66, Elkhorn Area 61

Wilmot Union 64, Waterford 55

Section 4=

Milwaukee Arts 71, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 54

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Cudahy 55

ADVERTISEMENT

Shorewood 85, Milw. Washington 57

South Milwaukee 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 23

Waukesha North 68, Milwaukee South 42

Division 3=

Section 1=

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, Altoona 61

Mauston 73, Arcadia 67

Saint Croix Central 70, Ellsworth 38

Somerset 95, Amery 52

Spooner 71, Bloomer 25

Wautoma 83, Stanley-Boyd 70

Sports

  • Jokic has 100th triple-double; Nuggets down Rockets 133-112

  • Rangers acquire star winger Patrick Kane from Blackhawks

  • Rodgers, QBs become top attractions at NFL combine

  • Giannis returns, Bucks beat Nets 118-104 for 15th straight

    • Wisconsin Dells 87, Viroqua 35

    Section 2=

    Amherst 62, Freedom 55

    Campbellsport 76, Sturgeon Bay 48

    Chilton 70, Denmark 63

    Clintonville 51, Omro 49

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Sheboygan Falls 54

    Peshtigo 78, Oconto Falls 58

    Two Rivers 47, Kewaskum 34

    Winneconne 77, Tomahawk 53

    Wrightstown 74, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53

    Section 3=

    Berlin 84, Ripon 55

    Dodgeville 57, River Valley 42

    Edgerton 62, Richland Center 53

    Evansville 76, Brodhead 59

    Lake Country Lutheran 72, Whitewater 53

    Lodi 44, Prairie du Chien 28

    Lomira 74, Waupun 68

    Mayville 77, Jefferson 41

    Watertown Luther Prep 76, North Fond du Lac 45

    Section 4=

    Big Foot 78, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 38

    Brown Deer 92, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 49

    Clinton 67, Augustine Prep 46

    Fuller Collegiate 73, Milwaukee North 56

    Messmer 98, Cristo Rey Jesuit 63

    Racine Lutheran 55, East Troy 44

    Shoreland Lutheran 61, Saint Francis 57

    University School of Milwaukee 56, Milwaukee School of Languages 46

    Division 4=

    Section 1=

    Chequamegon 72, Boyceville 55

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Grantsburg 58

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Colfax 70, Blair-Taylor 57

    Melrose-Mindoro 59, Cadott 31

    Neillsville 90, Mondovi 76

    Regis 66, Osseo-Fairchild 50

    Shell Lake 40, Webster 38

    Spring Valley 72, Augusta 55

    Section 2=

    Bonduel 87, Crandon 56

    Coleman 44, Algoma 42

    Edgar 59, Nekoosa 52, OT

    Necedah 51, Iola-Scandinavia 31

    Oconto 75, Mishicot 41

    Princeton/Green Lake 63, Montello 46

    Stratford 66, Abbotsford 26

    Section 3=

    Aquinas 77, Westby 27

    Cashton 75, Boscobel 41

    Cuba City 82, Riverdale 43

    Fennimore 51, Iowa-Grant 42

    Markesan 78, Wisconsin Heights 49

    Poynette 73, Parkview 26

    River Ridge 79, Lancaster 48

    Section 4=

    Laconia 84, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 56

    Living Word Lutheran 67, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 48

    Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 73, Destiny 53

    Ozaukee 61, Roncalli 46

    Random Lake 79, Manitowoc Lutheran 72

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 59, Cedar Grove-Belgium 38

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Valders 73, New Holstein 51

    Williams Bay 55, Dodgeland 41

    Division 5=

    Section 1=

    Bruce 59, Glenwood City 49

    Clayton 56, Flambeau 40

    Clear Lake 62, New Auburn 49

    McDonell Central 77, Gilman 14

    Owen-Withee 74, Lake Holcombe 28

    Prairie Farm 72, Cornell 65

    Prentice 69, Luck 54

    Solon Springs 23, Butternut 17

    Thorp 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48

    Section 2=

    Almond-Bancroft 89, Bowler 35

    Assumption 60, Wild Rose 47

    Athens 74, Rosholt 39

    Columbus Catholic 74, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 35

    Gibraltar 73, Wausaukee 34

    Gillett 70, White Lake 23

    Goodman/Pembine 48, Niagara 30

    Laona-Wabeno 77, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22

    Marion 69, Northland Lutheran 51

    Pacelli 83, Gresham Community 35

    Port Edwards 76, Tigerton 43

    Section 3=

    Barneveld 49, Shullsburg 43

    Benton 64, De Soto 42

    Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Brookwood 41

    Gilmanton 52, New Lisbon 49

    Highland 55, North Crawford 52

    Hillsboro 78, Greenwood 37

    Loyal 63, Independence 47

    Potosi 75, La Farge/Youth Initiative 32

    Royall 72, Wonewoc-Center 14

    Seneca 66, Belmont 17

    Southwestern 65, Weston 29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Kickapoo 52

    Section 4=

    Black Hawk 58, Pecatonica 55

    Catholic Central 64, Argyle 61

    Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 66, Hustisford 37

    Fall River 85, Juda 32

    GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 42, Sheboygan Christian 37

    Hilbert 57, Lourdes Academy 48

    Oakfield 74, Eastbrook Academy 47

    Reedsville 88, Chesterton 29

    University Lake/Trinity 48, Johnson Creek 46

    Wayland Academy 86, Valley Christian 54

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.