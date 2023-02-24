Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WHSAA Regional=
Quarterfinal=
Class 2A=
West=
Greybull 60, Big Piney 27
Shoshoni 61, Kemmerer 41
St. Stephens 58, Rocky Mountain 53
Wind River 83, Big Piney 81
Class 1A=
East=
Hulett 72, Hanna-Elk Mountain 39
Kaycee 45, Guernsey-Sunrise 31
Southeast 68, Midwest 25
West=
Burlington 56, Little Snake River 49
Cokeville 61, Meeteetse 31
Farson-Eden 56, Dubois 49
Saratoga 71, Riverside 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/