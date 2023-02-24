AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WHSAA Regional=

Quarterfinal=

Class 2A=

West=

Greybull 60, Big Piney 27

Shoshoni 61, Kemmerer 41

St. Stephens 58, Rocky Mountain 53

Wind River 83, Big Piney 81

Class 1A=

East=

Hulett 72, Hanna-Elk Mountain 39

Kaycee 45, Guernsey-Sunrise 31

Southeast 68, Midwest 25

West=

Burlington 56, Little Snake River 49

Cokeville 61, Meeteetse 31

Farson-Eden 56, Dubois 49

Saratoga 71, Riverside 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.