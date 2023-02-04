Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 69, Union 52
Albemarle 68, Western Albemarle 62
Alleghany 54, James River-Buchanan 49
Annandale 49, TJ-Alexandria 42
Appomattox 59, Nelson County 55
Battlefield 47, Patriot 44
Booker T. Washington 85, Granby 57
Brentsville 78, Warren County 66
Broad Run 40, Loudoun Valley 39
Broadway 66, Harrisonburg 48
Brooke Point 62, Mountain View 40
Brookville 56, Amherst County 53
Bruton 44, Tabb 36
Buckingham County 75, Central of Lunenburg 31
Buffalo Gap 61, Waynesboro 36
C.D. Hylton 69, Freedom (W) 67
Carver Academy 89, K&Q Central 75
Catholic 65, Cristo Rey Richmond 26
Chancellor 62, Caroline 58
Charles City County High School 59, King William 56
Charlottesville 62, Monticello 47
Chilhowie 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 43
Churchland 58, Norview 54
Clarke County 66, Mountain View 38
Colgan 67, Woodbridge 55
Courtland 74, Culpeper 42
Douglas Freeman 68, J.R. Tucker 56
East Rockingham 59, Luray 46
Eastside 86, Castlewood 48
Essex 64, Rappahannock 38
Fairfax 53, James Robinson 44
Fairfax Christian 54, Seton School 36
First Colonial 71, Ocean Lakes 30
Floyd County 76, Carroll County 68
Fluvanna 72, Louisa 52
Franklin 75, Sussex Central 46
GW-Danville 77, Patrick County 54
Gate City 55, John Battle 48
George Marshall 57, Herndon 37
George Wythe-Richmond 52, Midlothian 48
George Wythe-Wytheville 71, Grayson County 38
Glen Allen 51, Hermitage 46
Glenvar 50, Salem 41
Grafton 65, York 52
Graham 67, Marion 53
Grassfield 58, Great Bridge 57
Gretna 56, Dan River 48
Halifax County 51, Bassett 50
Hanover 66, Mechanicsville High School 38
Hayfield 77, Mount Vernon 45
Highland Springs 77, Armstrong 53
Highland-Monterey 56, Bath County 39
Honaker 53, Hurley 34
Hopewell 65, Thomas Dale 31
John Handley 51, Sherando 47
Kecoughtan 50, Bethel 41
King’s Fork High School 90, Deep Creek 37
Lake Taylor 68, Manor High School 42
Lancaster 76, Northumberland 35
Lebanon 90, Holston 46
Lord Botetourt 65, Franklin County 53
Loudoun County 83, Dominion 57
Manchester 75, Huguenot 40
Maret, D.C. 59, Flint Hill 55
Massaponax 43, Stafford 41
Matoaca 76, Prince George 41
Maury 40, Norcom 39
Menchville 81, Heritage (Newport News) 68
Meridian High School 70, Manassas Park 28
Middlesex 98, West Point 33
Millbrook 68, James Wood 60
Mills Godwin 51, Deep Run 29
Narrows 74, Craig County 48
New Covenant 52, Timberlake Christian 32
New Kent 87, Warhill 48
Norfolk Collegiate 60, Kempsville 53
Northside 67, William Byrd 51
Nottoway 64, Randolph-Henry 48
Orange County 70, Goochland 42
Oscar Smith 100, Hickory 32
Paul VI Catholic High School 97, Heights, Md. 45
Peninsula Catholic 89, TEACH Homeschool 53
Petersburg 108, Dinwiddie 106
Potomac 60, Gar-Field 57
Potomac Falls 62, Woodgrove 44
Potomac School 95, Saint James, Md. 70
Princess Anne 59, Kellam 44
Rockbridge County 62, Turner Ashby 51
Smithfield 85, Poquoson 52
South County 80, West Springfield 54
Spotsylvania 64, James Monroe 46
St. Annes-Belfield 70, Woodberry Forest 39
St. Christopher’s 67, Va. Episcopal 50
Staunton 83, Stuarts Draft 49
Steward School 60, Nansemond-Suffolk 34
Strasburg 45, Rappahannock County 42
Tallwood 67, Frank Cox 64
Trinity Episcopal 71, Collegiate-Richmond 66
Tunstall 75, Mecklenburg County 50
Varina 74, Henrico 62
W.T. Woodson 43, Lake Braddock 35
Wakefield School 54, Trinity at Meadowview 34
Walsingham Academy 45, St. Michael Catholic 35
Westmoreland County 59, Colonial Beach 28
Williamsburg Christian Academy 74, Grove Avenue Baptist 33
Wilson Memorial 56, Fort Defiance 35
Woodside 71, Warwick 15
