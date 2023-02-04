AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 69, Union 52

Albemarle 68, Western Albemarle 62

Alleghany 54, James River-Buchanan 49

Annandale 49, TJ-Alexandria 42

Appomattox 59, Nelson County 55

Battlefield 47, Patriot 44

Booker T. Washington 85, Granby 57

Brentsville 78, Warren County 66

Broad Run 40, Loudoun Valley 39

Broadway 66, Harrisonburg 48

Brooke Point 62, Mountain View 40

Brookville 56, Amherst County 53

Bruton 44, Tabb 36

Buckingham County 75, Central of Lunenburg 31

Buffalo Gap 61, Waynesboro 36

C.D. Hylton 69, Freedom (W) 67

Carver Academy 89, K&Q Central 75

Catholic 65, Cristo Rey Richmond 26

Chancellor 62, Caroline 58

Charles City County High School 59, King William 56

Charlottesville 62, Monticello 47

Chilhowie 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 43

Churchland 58, Norview 54

Clarke County 66, Mountain View 38

Colgan 67, Woodbridge 55

Courtland 74, Culpeper 42

Douglas Freeman 68, J.R. Tucker 56

East Rockingham 59, Luray 46

Eastside 86, Castlewood 48

Essex 64, Rappahannock 38

Fairfax 53, James Robinson 44

Fairfax Christian 54, Seton School 36

First Colonial 71, Ocean Lakes 30

Floyd County 76, Carroll County 68

Fluvanna 72, Louisa 52

Franklin 75, Sussex Central 46

GW-Danville 77, Patrick County 54

Gate City 55, John Battle 48

    • George Marshall 57, Herndon 37

    George Wythe-Richmond 52, Midlothian 48

    George Wythe-Wytheville 71, Grayson County 38

    Glen Allen 51, Hermitage 46

    Glenvar 50, Salem 41

    Grafton 65, York 52

    Graham 67, Marion 53

    Grassfield 58, Great Bridge 57

    Gretna 56, Dan River 48

    Halifax County 51, Bassett 50

    Hanover 66, Mechanicsville High School 38

    Hayfield 77, Mount Vernon 45

    Highland Springs 77, Armstrong 53

    Highland-Monterey 56, Bath County 39

    Honaker 53, Hurley 34

    Hopewell 65, Thomas Dale 31

    John Handley 51, Sherando 47

    Kecoughtan 50, Bethel 41

    King’s Fork High School 90, Deep Creek 37

    Lake Taylor 68, Manor High School 42

    Lancaster 76, Northumberland 35

    Lebanon 90, Holston 46

    Lord Botetourt 65, Franklin County 53

    Loudoun County 83, Dominion 57

    Manchester 75, Huguenot 40

    Maret, D.C. 59, Flint Hill 55

    Massaponax 43, Stafford 41

    Matoaca 76, Prince George 41

    Maury 40, Norcom 39

    Menchville 81, Heritage (Newport News) 68

    Meridian High School 70, Manassas Park 28

    Middlesex 98, West Point 33

    Millbrook 68, James Wood 60

    Mills Godwin 51, Deep Run 29

    Narrows 74, Craig County 48

    New Covenant 52, Timberlake Christian 32

    New Kent 87, Warhill 48

    Norfolk Collegiate 60, Kempsville 53

    Northside 67, William Byrd 51

    Nottoway 64, Randolph-Henry 48

    Orange County 70, Goochland 42

    Oscar Smith 100, Hickory 32

    Paul VI Catholic High School 97, Heights, Md. 45

    Peninsula Catholic 89, TEACH Homeschool 53

    Petersburg 108, Dinwiddie 106

    Potomac 60, Gar-Field 57

    Potomac Falls 62, Woodgrove 44

    Potomac School 95, Saint James, Md. 70

    Princess Anne 59, Kellam 44

    Rockbridge County 62, Turner Ashby 51

    Smithfield 85, Poquoson 52

    South County 80, West Springfield 54

    Spotsylvania 64, James Monroe 46

    St. Annes-Belfield 70, Woodberry Forest 39

    St. Christopher’s 67, Va. Episcopal 50

    Staunton 83, Stuarts Draft 49

    Steward School 60, Nansemond-Suffolk 34

    Strasburg 45, Rappahannock County 42

    Tallwood 67, Frank Cox 64

    Trinity Episcopal 71, Collegiate-Richmond 66

    Tunstall 75, Mecklenburg County 50

    Varina 74, Henrico 62

    W.T. Woodson 43, Lake Braddock 35

    Wakefield School 54, Trinity at Meadowview 34

    Walsingham Academy 45, St. Michael Catholic 35

    Westmoreland County 59, Colonial Beach 28

    Williamsburg Christian Academy 74, Grove Avenue Baptist 33

    Wilson Memorial 56, Fort Defiance 35

    Woodside 71, Warwick 15

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

