Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Coolidge 77, Tanque Verde 42

Duncan 45, Superior 29

El Capitan 47, Williams 45

Flagstaff Coconino 78, Lee Williams High School 35

Ft. Thomas 74, Heber Mogollon 60

Grand Canyon 65, Fredonia 37

Miami 73, Kearny Ray 55

Northwest Christian 48, Phoenix Bourgade 47

Page 47, Fort Defiance Window Rock 43

Phoenix School-Deaf 39, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 35

Tucson Desert Christian 74, San Miguel 38

Walden Grove 74, Pusch Ridge Christian 70

Williams 44, Ash Fork 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

