Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Coolidge 77, Tanque Verde 42
Duncan 45, Superior 29
El Capitan 47, Williams 45
Flagstaff Coconino 78, Lee Williams High School 35
Ft. Thomas 74, Heber Mogollon 60
Grand Canyon 65, Fredonia 37
Miami 73, Kearny Ray 55
Northwest Christian 48, Phoenix Bourgade 47
Page 47, Fort Defiance Window Rock 43
Phoenix School-Deaf 39, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 35
Tucson Desert Christian 74, San Miguel 38
Walden Grove 74, Pusch Ridge Christian 70
Williams 44, Ash Fork 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/