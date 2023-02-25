AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

CHSAA Playoffs=

Districts=

Banning Lewis Prep 57, Buena Vista 54

Bayfield 63, Montezuma-Cortez 61

Cedaredge 54, Grand Valley 45

Faith Christian 71, Manual 50

Front Range Christian School 75, Gilpin County 28

Frontier Academy 67, Liberty Common 42

Genoa-Hugo 58, Miami-Yoder 38

Heritage Christian Academy 50, Dayspring Christian Academy 32

Lake County 62, Bennett 39

Limon 47, Burlington 45

Mancos 51, Dolores 43

Monte Vista 43, Custer County 41

Otis 70, Lone Star 44

Peetz 62, Briggsdale 56

Pikes Peak 63, Hanover 38

Pinnacle 73, Platte Canyon 41

Roaring Fork 59, Meeker 50

Stratton 74, Idalia 45

Union Colony Preparatory School 40, Loveland Classical 29

Vail Mountain School 50, Vail Christian 44

Windsor Charter 50, Alexander Dawson 34

Woodland Park 57, Florence 40

Yuma 47, Prospect Ridge Academy 21

First Round=

Class 4A=

Pagosa Springs 57, Denver SST 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

