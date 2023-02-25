Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
CHSAA Playoffs=
Districts=
Banning Lewis Prep 57, Buena Vista 54
Bayfield 63, Montezuma-Cortez 61
Cedaredge 54, Grand Valley 45
Faith Christian 71, Manual 50
Front Range Christian School 75, Gilpin County 28
Frontier Academy 67, Liberty Common 42
Genoa-Hugo 58, Miami-Yoder 38
Heritage Christian Academy 50, Dayspring Christian Academy 32
Lake County 62, Bennett 39
Limon 47, Burlington 45
Mancos 51, Dolores 43
Monte Vista 43, Custer County 41
Otis 70, Lone Star 44
Peetz 62, Briggsdale 56
Pikes Peak 63, Hanover 38
Pinnacle 73, Platte Canyon 41
Roaring Fork 59, Meeker 50
Stratton 74, Idalia 45
Union Colony Preparatory School 40, Loveland Classical 29
Vail Mountain School 50, Vail Christian 44
Windsor Charter 50, Alexander Dawson 34
Woodland Park 57, Florence 40
Yuma 47, Prospect Ridge Academy 21
First Round=
Class 4A=
Pagosa Springs 57, Denver SST 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/