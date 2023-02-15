Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brooke 43, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 40
Buffalo 63, Roane County 49
Cabell Midland 64, Spring Valley 51
Capital 68, Greenbrier East 66
Chapmanville 70, Scott 48
East Fairmont 79, Philip Barbour 54
Fairmont Senior 67, Grafton 48
Frankfort 60, Northern Garrett, Md. 46
Greater Beckley Christian 73, Morgantown Christian 67
Independence 70, Midland Trail 53
James Monroe 82, Greenbrier West 38
Jefferson 50, Spring Mills 43
Keyser 61, Petersburg 53
Morgantown 70, Bridgeport 66
Musselman 56, Washington 52
North Marion 60, Buckhannon-Upshur 41
Oak Hill 58, Princeton 56
Parkersburg South 86, St. Albans 43
Ritchie County 85, Parkersburg Catholic 52
South Harrison 111, Clay County 29
St. Marys 57, Magnolia 55
Teays Valley Christian 78, Wayne 66
Tug Valley 78, Sherman 58
Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 63, Union Grant 56
Tyler Consolidated 68, Valley Wetzel 42
Wahama 58, Point Pleasant 52
Wheeling Central 95, Notre Dame 46
Wheeling Park 78, Preston 49
Williamstown 101, Saint Joseph Central 47
Winfield 66, Nitro 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/