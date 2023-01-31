Indiana High School Basketball Poll
The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (17)
|22-0
|340
|1
|2. Penn
|16-1
|300
|2
|3. Center Grove
|16-1
|245
|4
|4. Hammond Central
|17-1
|203
|6
|5. Indpls Cathedral
|13-3
|186
|3
|6. Brownsburg
|16-2
|185
|5
|7. New Palestine
|15-1
|129
|8
|8. Kokomo
|14-4
|128
|7
|9. Jennings Co.
|15-1
|107
|9
|10. Munster
|15-2
|80
|10
Others receiving votes:
Carmel 67. Lawrence North 14. Bloomington North 12. Westfield 10. Greenfield 8. Southport 7. Mishawaka 7. Anderson 6. Zionsville 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. NorthWood (9)
|14-2
|324
|1
|2. Mishawaka Marian (8)
|16-2
|314
|2
|3. Norwell
|15-2
|264
|3
|4. N. Daviess
|16-3
|212
|5
|5. W. Noble
|16-1
|205
|6
|6. S. Bend Washington
|14-3
|160
|4
|7. Scottsburg
|14-2
|131
|10
|8. Lake Station
|14-1
|124
|9
|9. Indpls Brebeuf
|10-5
|100
|NR
|10. Oak Hill
|14-2
|69
|7
Others receiving votes:
Tippecanoe Valley 41. Indpls Chatard 41. Connersville 28. Lebanon 8. Peru 7. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6. Beech Grove 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Linton-Stockton (16)
|17-1
|338
|1
|2. S. Spencer
|16-1
|274
|3
|3. Wapahani
|15-1
|270
|4
|4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)
|15-3
|212
|2
|5. University
|12-1
|197
|6
|6. Brownstown
|13-4
|161
|8
|7. Providence
|12-3
|151
|7
|8. Gary 21st Century
|15-6
|125
|5
|9. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|16-2
|107
|9
|10. Taylor
|13-2
|79
|10
Others receiving votes:
Carroll (Flora) 28. Tipton 25. Northeastern 15. Sullivan 14. Wabash 13. Eastern Hancock 13. Indpls Park Tudor 6. N. Decatur 6. Adams Central 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bloomfield (9)
|15-3
|318
|2
|2. Orleans (6)
|14-2
|302
|1
|3. Bethesda Christian (1)
|13-2
|274
|3
|4. Loogootee
|11-5
|193
|6
|5. Morgan Twp. (1)
|14-3
|164
|8
|6. Ev. Christian
|10-7
|161
|7
|7. Fountain Central
|13-4
|134
|5
|8. Indpls Lutheran
|9-5
|115
|4
|9. Blue River
|13-5
|83
|NR
|(tie) Tri
|10-3
|83
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Barr-Reeve 54. Traders Point Christian 42. Bethany Christian 34. Liberty Christian 29. Edinburgh 16. Michigan City Marquette 15. Elkhart Christian 14. Tindley 9.