Indiana High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Indpls Ben Davis (17) 22-0 340 1 2. Penn 16-1 300 2 3. Center Grove 16-1 245 4 4. Hammond Central 17-1 203 6 5. Indpls Cathedral 13-3 186 3 6. Brownsburg 16-2 185 5 7. New Palestine 15-1 129 8 8. Kokomo 14-4 128 7 9. Jennings Co. 15-1 107 9 10. Munster 15-2 80 10

Others receiving votes:

Carmel 67. Lawrence North 14. Bloomington North 12. Westfield 10. Greenfield 8. Southport 7. Mishawaka 7. Anderson 6. Zionsville 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv 1. NorthWood (9) 14-2 324 1 2. Mishawaka Marian (8) 16-2 314 2 3. Norwell 15-2 264 3 4. N. Daviess 16-3 212 5 5. W. Noble 16-1 205 6 6. S. Bend Washington 14-3 160 4 7. Scottsburg 14-2 131 10 8. Lake Station 14-1 124 9 9. Indpls Brebeuf 10-5 100 NR 10. Oak Hill 14-2 69 7

Others receiving votes:

Tippecanoe Valley 41. Indpls Chatard 41. Connersville 28. Lebanon 8. Peru 7. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6. Beech Grove 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Linton-Stockton (16) 17-1 338 1 2. S. Spencer 16-1 274 3 3. Wapahani 15-1 270 4 4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 15-3 212 2 5. University 12-1 197 6 6. Brownstown 13-4 161 8 7. Providence 12-3 151 7 8. Gary 21st Century 15-6 125 5 9. Southwestern (Jefferson) 16-2 107 9 10. Taylor 13-2 79 10

Others receiving votes:

Carroll (Flora) 28. Tipton 25. Northeastern 15. Sullivan 14. Wabash 13. Eastern Hancock 13. Indpls Park Tudor 6. N. Decatur 6. Adams Central 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Bloomfield (9) 15-3 318 2 2. Orleans (6) 14-2 302 1 3. Bethesda Christian (1) 13-2 274 3 4. Loogootee 11-5 193 6 5. Morgan Twp. (1) 14-3 164 8 6. Ev. Christian 10-7 161 7 7. Fountain Central 13-4 134 5 8. Indpls Lutheran 9-5 115 4 9. Blue River 13-5 83 NR (tie) Tri 10-3 83 NR

Others receiving votes:

Barr-Reeve 54. Traders Point Christian 42. Bethany Christian 34. Liberty Christian 29. Edinburgh 16. Michigan City Marquette 15. Elkhart Christian 14. Tindley 9.