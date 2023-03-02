AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

South Albany 49, Lebanon 46

West Albany 79, McKay 55

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Barlow 89, Sunset 56

Beaverton 65, Sandy 39

Benson 60, Southridge 56

Central Catholic 81, Liberty 56

Clackamas 54, McNary 48

Cleveland 66, Lake Oswego 52

Gresham 72, Sprague 47

Jesuit 79, Roseburg 44

Lincoln 76, David Douglas 47

Mountainside 63, Sheldon 38

Nelson 51, South Medford 46

Sherwood 68, Grant 60

Tigard 73, Grants Pass 53

Tualatin 71, Roosevelt 65

West Linn 92, Century 60

West Salem 82, Oregon City 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

