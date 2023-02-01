AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 72, Whiteford 51

Allegan 73, Lawton 60

Allen Park Cabrini 43, Austin Catholic 30

Almont 70, Southfield Christian 66

American International Academy 62, Michigan Islamic 53

Ann Arbor Skyline 57, Ypsilanti Lincoln 50

Battle Creek Harper Creek 66, Vicksburg 53

Battle Creek Lakeview 62, Kalamazoo Christian 58

Bay City John Glenn 65, Bay City Western 58

Bedford 73, Dexter 50

Berkley 53, Oxford 49

Berrien Springs 67, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 38

Big Rapids 55, Cedar Springs 42

Birmingham Groves 66, Troy 57

Bloomfield Hills 67, Farmington 60

Brighton 52, Novi 30

Brooklyn Columbia Central 54, Lenawee Christian 52

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 66, Boyne Falls 36

Burton Genesee Christian 58, Lansing Christian 48

Caledonia 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 43

Canton Prep def. Westland Universal, forfeit

Charlotte 70, Paw Paw 44

Charlton Heston 44, Rogers City 23

Constantine 54, Coloma 41

Coopersville 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 25

Corunna 83, Flushing 52

Davison 84, Flint Powers 50

DeWitt 50, Holt 42

Dearborn Divine Child 74, Royal Oak Shrine 47

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 53, Melvindale 50

Decatur 47, Hartford 37

Deckerville 60, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 35

Detroit Country Day 74, Livonia Clarenceville 67

    • Detroit Denby 62, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 60

    Detroit Jalen Rose 78, Detroit Public Safety 57

    Detroit Loyola 67, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 30

    Detroit U-D Jesuit 90, Detroit Catholic Central 75

    Detroit Universal 55, Lutheran Westland 48

    Durand 88, Morrice 42

    East Jackson 72, Springport 51

    East Lansing 60, Grand Ledge 41

    Erie-Mason 47, Summerfield 46

    Flat Rock 57, Airport 44

    Gaylord 50, Boyne City 47

    Gaylord St. Mary 72, Fife Lake Forest Area 35

    Goodrich 69, Linden 49

    Grand Blanc 79, Bay City Central 44

    Grand Rapids Christian 62, Grandville 39

    Grayling 61, Houghton Lake 46

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 56, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 54, OT

    Hamilton 58, Byron Center 51

    Hanover-Horton 54, Reading 50

    Hart 62, White Cloud 45

    Hemlock 62, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37

    Hillman 49, Posen 48

    Holly 80, Ortonville Brandon 65

    Howell 53, Canton 44

    Ionia 54, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 38

    Jackson 76, Chelsea 69

    Jackson Lumen Christi 69, Whitmore Lake 23

    Jonesville 66, Onsted 60

    Laingsburg 52, Ovid-Elsie 40

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Baraga 57

    Lake Odessa Lakewood 50, Eaton Rapids 48

    Lansing Waverly 75, Lansing Everett 49

    Lawrence 65, Bangor 41

    Leslie 59, Jackson Northwest 52

    Lincoln Park 57, Allen Park 54

    Mackinaw City 75, Ellsworth 69

    Mancelona 65, Central Lake 59

    Manistique 56, Gwinn 33

    Maplewood Baptist 80, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 49

    Marquette 76, Westwood 65

    Marshall 52, Portage Central 49

    Mason 64, Parma Western 52

    Mayville 53, Caseville 34

    Michigan Math and Science 62, Detroit Cesar Chavez 54

    Milford 58, Walled Lake Northern 40

    Montague 63, Mason County Central 60

    Morley-Stanwood 64, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 8

    Munising 78, Bark River-Harris 43

    Muskegon Catholic Central 47, Zion Christian 42

    New Boston Huron 55, Grosse Ile 51

    Newaygo 69, Holton 44

    Niles Brandywine 61, Cassopolis 35

    North Farmington 50, Ferndale 48

    Oak Park 57, Harper Woods 47

    Okemos 71, Haslett 35

    Olivet 52, Coldwater 39

    Onaway 62, Pellston 47

    Peck 69, Owendale-Gagetown 12

    Petoskey 67, Charlevoix 31

    Pinckney 45, Tecumseh 43

    Plymouth Christian 69, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 64

    Portland 53, Fowlerville 44

    Quincy 67, Martin 33

    Reed City 59, Manistee 44

    Riverview 60, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 43

    Rochester Adams 44, Clarkston 42, OT

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 61, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 52

    Royal Oak 39, Rochester 38

    Saginaw 62, Midland Dow 59

    Saginaw Heritage 72, Midland 45

    Saginaw Nouvel 65, Carrollton 50

    Saline 57, Ann Arbor Huron 47

    Sault Ste Marie 62, Brimley 31

    South Haven 44, Kalamazoo Hackett 41

    South Lyon East 56, White Lake Lakeland 47

    Sparta 56, Kent City 42

    Spring Lake 73, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 41

    St. Johns 51, Alma 49

    St. Mary’s Prep 66, Warren De La Salle 54

    Stevensville Lakeshore 64, Dowagiac Union 28

    Stockbridge 61, Bath 26

    Swartz Creek 39, Lake Fenton 33

    Three Rivers 62, Portage Northern 50

    Traverse City St. Francis 65, Kalkaska 26

    Troy Athens 53, Birmingham Seaholm 45

    Vermontville Maple Valley 43, Union City 30

    Vestaburg 59, Ashley 35

    Walled Lake Central 36, Waterford Kettering 26

    Walled Lake Western 51, South Lyon 46

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 63, Edison PSA 56

    Watervliet 57, Parchment 45

    Wayne Memorial 66, Belleville 56

    West Bloomfield 51, Lake Orion 41

    West Branch Ogemaw Heights 64, Garber 28

    Whitehall 82, Muskegon Mona Shores 69

    Whittemore-Prescott 53, Lincoln-Alcona 44

    Wyoming 73, Holland Christian 60

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 76, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 62

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 59, Muskegon Orchard View 27

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Ypsilanti vs. Adrian, ccd.

