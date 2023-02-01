Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 72, Whiteford 51
Allegan 73, Lawton 60
Allen Park Cabrini 43, Austin Catholic 30
Almont 70, Southfield Christian 66
American International Academy 62, Michigan Islamic 53
Ann Arbor Skyline 57, Ypsilanti Lincoln 50
Battle Creek Harper Creek 66, Vicksburg 53
Battle Creek Lakeview 62, Kalamazoo Christian 58
Bay City John Glenn 65, Bay City Western 58
Bedford 73, Dexter 50
Berkley 53, Oxford 49
Berrien Springs 67, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 38
Big Rapids 55, Cedar Springs 42
Birmingham Groves 66, Troy 57
Bloomfield Hills 67, Farmington 60
Brighton 52, Novi 30
Brooklyn Columbia Central 54, Lenawee Christian 52
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 66, Boyne Falls 36
Burton Genesee Christian 58, Lansing Christian 48
Caledonia 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 43
Canton Prep def. Westland Universal, forfeit
Charlotte 70, Paw Paw 44
Charlton Heston 44, Rogers City 23
Constantine 54, Coloma 41
Coopersville 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 25
Corunna 83, Flushing 52
Davison 84, Flint Powers 50
DeWitt 50, Holt 42
Dearborn Divine Child 74, Royal Oak Shrine 47
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 53, Melvindale 50
Decatur 47, Hartford 37
Deckerville 60, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 35
Detroit Country Day 74, Livonia Clarenceville 67
Detroit Denby 62, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 60
Detroit Jalen Rose 78, Detroit Public Safety 57
Detroit Loyola 67, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 30
Detroit U-D Jesuit 90, Detroit Catholic Central 75
Detroit Universal 55, Lutheran Westland 48
Durand 88, Morrice 42
East Jackson 72, Springport 51
East Lansing 60, Grand Ledge 41
Erie-Mason 47, Summerfield 46
Flat Rock 57, Airport 44
Gaylord 50, Boyne City 47
Gaylord St. Mary 72, Fife Lake Forest Area 35
Goodrich 69, Linden 49
Grand Blanc 79, Bay City Central 44
Grand Rapids Christian 62, Grandville 39
Grayling 61, Houghton Lake 46
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 56, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 54, OT
Hamilton 58, Byron Center 51
Hanover-Horton 54, Reading 50
Hart 62, White Cloud 45
Hemlock 62, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37
Hillman 49, Posen 48
Holly 80, Ortonville Brandon 65
Howell 53, Canton 44
Ionia 54, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 38
Jackson 76, Chelsea 69
Jackson Lumen Christi 69, Whitmore Lake 23
Jonesville 66, Onsted 60
Laingsburg 52, Ovid-Elsie 40
Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Baraga 57
Lake Odessa Lakewood 50, Eaton Rapids 48
Lansing Waverly 75, Lansing Everett 49
Lawrence 65, Bangor 41
Leslie 59, Jackson Northwest 52
Lincoln Park 57, Allen Park 54
Mackinaw City 75, Ellsworth 69
Mancelona 65, Central Lake 59
Manistique 56, Gwinn 33
Maplewood Baptist 80, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 49
Marquette 76, Westwood 65
Marshall 52, Portage Central 49
Mason 64, Parma Western 52
Mayville 53, Caseville 34
Michigan Math and Science 62, Detroit Cesar Chavez 54
Milford 58, Walled Lake Northern 40
Montague 63, Mason County Central 60
Morley-Stanwood 64, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 8
Munising 78, Bark River-Harris 43
Muskegon Catholic Central 47, Zion Christian 42
New Boston Huron 55, Grosse Ile 51
Newaygo 69, Holton 44
Niles Brandywine 61, Cassopolis 35
North Farmington 50, Ferndale 48
Oak Park 57, Harper Woods 47
Okemos 71, Haslett 35
Olivet 52, Coldwater 39
Onaway 62, Pellston 47
Peck 69, Owendale-Gagetown 12
Petoskey 67, Charlevoix 31
Pinckney 45, Tecumseh 43
Plymouth Christian 69, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 64
Portland 53, Fowlerville 44
Quincy 67, Martin 33
Reed City 59, Manistee 44
Riverview 60, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 43
Rochester Adams 44, Clarkston 42, OT
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 61, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 52
Royal Oak 39, Rochester 38
Saginaw 62, Midland Dow 59
Saginaw Heritage 72, Midland 45
Saginaw Nouvel 65, Carrollton 50
Saline 57, Ann Arbor Huron 47
Sault Ste Marie 62, Brimley 31
South Haven 44, Kalamazoo Hackett 41
South Lyon East 56, White Lake Lakeland 47
Sparta 56, Kent City 42
Spring Lake 73, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 41
St. Johns 51, Alma 49
St. Mary’s Prep 66, Warren De La Salle 54
Stevensville Lakeshore 64, Dowagiac Union 28
Stockbridge 61, Bath 26
Swartz Creek 39, Lake Fenton 33
Three Rivers 62, Portage Northern 50
Traverse City St. Francis 65, Kalkaska 26
Troy Athens 53, Birmingham Seaholm 45
Vermontville Maple Valley 43, Union City 30
Vestaburg 59, Ashley 35
Walled Lake Central 36, Waterford Kettering 26
Walled Lake Western 51, South Lyon 46
Warren Michigan Collegiate 63, Edison PSA 56
Watervliet 57, Parchment 45
Wayne Memorial 66, Belleville 56
West Bloomfield 51, Lake Orion 41
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 64, Garber 28
Whitehall 82, Muskegon Mona Shores 69
Whittemore-Prescott 53, Lincoln-Alcona 44
Wyoming 73, Holland Christian 60
Wyoming Godwin Heights 76, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 62
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 59, Muskegon Orchard View 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ypsilanti vs. Adrian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/