Michigan Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Cass Tech (5) (17-0) 75 2. North Farmington (15-1) 67 3. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (16-1) 64 3. Muskegon (15-1) 64 5. Grand Blanc (15-2) 54 6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (15-3) 49 7. Ann Arbor Huron (16-1) 47 8. Port Huron Northern (16-2) 30 (tie) Kalamazoo Central (15-2) 30 10. Grand Rapids Northview (13-4) 28

Others receiving votes: Grosse Pointe South 18, Grand Haven 13, Warren De La Salle 11, Okemos 10, Battle Creek Lakeview 8, Portage Northern 7, Clarkston 6, Hamtramck 4, Mason 4, Mount Pleasant 4, Saline 2, St. Joseph 2, Ann Arbor Skyline 1, Mattawan 1, River Rouge 1.

Division 2

School Total Points 1. Romulus Summit Academy (4) (15-1) 72 2. Warren Michigan Collegiate (14-2) 67 3. Warren Lincoln (15-3) 61 4. Olivet (17-0) 59 5. Saginaw (15-4) 48 6. Benton Harbor (13-4) 46 7. Grand Rapids Christian (12-4) 44 8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-5) 29 9. Ludington (15-1) 28 10. Boyne City (1) (15-2) 22 (tie) Grand Rapids South Christian (14-3) 22

Others receiving votes: Big Rapids 20, Standish Sterling Central 16, Chelsea 15, Hart 13, Ferndale 12, Flat Rock 9, Kingsford 7, Cadillac 5, Flint Hamady 3, Richmond 2.

Division 3

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Loyola (4) (15-1) 88 2. Laingsburg (1) (16-0) 82 3. Flint Beecher (1) (13-3) 80 4. Watervliet (15-1) 68 5. Napoleon (16-0) 54 6. Niles Brandywine (14-1) 51 7. Iron Mountain (16-1) 46 8. Grandville Calvin Christian (15-1) 45 9. Cass City (15-1) 34 10. Maple City Glen Lake (15-1) 32

Others receiving votes: Traverse City St. Francis 26, St. Ignace 25, Blanchard Montabella 19, Saginaw Nouvel 18, Jonesville 11, McBain 10, Clinton 7, Ovid-Elsie 6, Ecorse 5, Brown City 4, New Haven 3, Bad Axe 3, Beal City 2, Erie-Mason 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points 1. Taylor Trillium Academy (2) (14-0) 72 2. Painesdale Jeffers (2) (16-0) 63 3. Mio Au Sable (14-0) 54 4. Hillman (14-1) 50 5. Munising (16-1) 48 6. Lake Leelanau St Mary (1) (14-1) 47 7. Powers North Central (11-3) 38 8. Gaylord St. Mary (15-2) 37 9. Baldwin (16-1) 34 10. Bellevue (14-1) 32

Others receiving votes: Genesee Christian 28, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 26, Ironwood 20, Detroit Douglass 15, Kingston 10, Rudyard 9, Pittsford 4, Watersmeet 3, Onaway 3, Eau Claire 1.