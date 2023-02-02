AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 62, Ridgevue 20

District Tournament=

Class 1AD1 District 2=

Lapwai 75, Logos 12

Potlatch 52, Genesee 33

Prairie 64, Troy 14

Class 1AD1 District 5=

Rockland 51, Watersprings 16

Class 1AD1 District 6=

Grace 64, Butte County 26

Class 3A District 4=

Buhl 47, Gooding 41

Filer 57, Kimberly 47

Class 4A District 4=

Jerome 42, Burley 30

Mountain Home 48, Canyon Ridge 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.