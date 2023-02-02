Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 62, Ridgevue 20
District Tournament=
Class 1AD1 District 2=
Lapwai 75, Logos 12
Potlatch 52, Genesee 33
Prairie 64, Troy 14
Class 1AD1 District 5=
Rockland 51, Watersprings 16
Class 1AD1 District 6=
Grace 64, Butte County 26
Class 3A District 4=
Buhl 47, Gooding 41
Filer 57, Kimberly 47
Class 4A District 4=
Jerome 42, Burley 30
Mountain Home 48, Canyon Ridge 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/