    Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

    The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

    Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

    Class 4A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (11) 24-1 110 1
    2. Moline 22-3 97 2
    3. Joliet West 20-5 83 3
    4. Kenwood 19-5 74 4
    5. Brother Rice 23-3 64 6
    6. Whitney Young 19-5 56 5
    7. Hinsdale Central 22-3 25 10
    8. Quincy 20-3 22 T8
    9. Rolling Meadows 22-4 21 7
    10. Belleville East 22-3 13 T8

    Others receiving votes: New Trier 12. Glenbrook North 12. Curie 4. Lyons 4. Oswego East 3. Downers North 3. Geneva 1. Yorkville 1.

    Class 3A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Simeon (8) 21-2 106 1
    2. Metamora (3) 22-2 100 2
    3. Hillcrest 24-2 86 3
    4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 22-2 80 4
    5. East St. Louis 17-4 49 7
    6. Richwoods 19-3 45 9
    7. Chicago Mt. Carmel 21-3 42 6
    7. Decatur MacArthur 23-2 42 5
    9. Hyde Park 20-5 16 8
    10. Mt. Zion 24-2 10 NR
    (tie) Burlington Central 21-5 10 10
    Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 9. Grayslake Central 4. Centralia 4. Kaneland 2.

    Class 2A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Columbia (9) 24-2 122 2
    2. Princeton (2) 25-1 99 1
    3. Fairbury Prairie Central (1) 22-2 97 3
    4. Breese Central 22-3 88 T4
    5. Rockford Christian 24-1 59 T4
    6. Normal University (1) 18-7 51 NR
    7. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-4 48 7
    8. Pontiac 18-6 31 10
    9. Rockridge 19-4 29 9
    (tie) Pinckneyville 22-3 29 NR

    • Others receiving votes: Massac County 22. DePaul College Prep 16. Macomb 6. Williamsville 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Seneca 3. Reed-Custer 3. Teutopolis 1.

    Class 1A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (7) 22-0 112 2
    2. Altamont (3) 20-3 99 3
    3. Centralia Christ Our Rock 23-0 93 4
    4. Jacksonville Routt (2) 22-2 90 1
    5. Illini Bluffs 21-4 60 6
    6. New Berlin 20-4 39 8
    7. Waterloo Gibault 20-5 32 5
    8. Casey-Westfield 14-6 31 7
    9. Camp Point Central 19-4 26 10
    10. Augusta Southeastern 18-5 16 9

    Others receiving votes: Catlin (Salt Fork) 13. Pecatonica 12. Scales Mound 11. Manley 9. Fulton 5. Tuscola 4. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Lexington 2. Hinckley-Big Rock 2. Chicago Marshall 1. Winchester-West Central 1.

