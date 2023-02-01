Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (11) 24-1 110 1 2. Moline 22-3 97 2 3. Joliet West 20-5 83 3 4. Kenwood 19-5 74 4 5. Brother Rice 23-3 64 6 6. Whitney Young 19-5 56 5 7. Hinsdale Central 22-3 25 10 8. Quincy 20-3 22 T8 9. Rolling Meadows 22-4 21 7 10. Belleville East 22-3 13 T8

Others receiving votes: New Trier 12. Glenbrook North 12. Curie 4. Lyons 4. Oswego East 3. Downers North 3. Geneva 1. Yorkville 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simeon (8) 21-2 106 1 2. Metamora (3) 22-2 100 2 3. Hillcrest 24-2 86 3 4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 22-2 80 4 5. East St. Louis 17-4 49 7 6. Richwoods 19-3 45 9 7. Chicago Mt. Carmel 21-3 42 6 7. Decatur MacArthur 23-2 42 5 9. Hyde Park 20-5 16 8 10. Mt. Zion 24-2 10 NR (tie) Burlington Central 21-5 10 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 9. Grayslake Central 4. Centralia 4. Kaneland 2.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Columbia (9) 24-2 122 2 2. Princeton (2) 25-1 99 1 3. Fairbury Prairie Central (1) 22-2 97 3 4. Breese Central 22-3 88 T4 5. Rockford Christian 24-1 59 T4 6. Normal University (1) 18-7 51 NR 7. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-4 48 7 8. Pontiac 18-6 31 10 9. Rockridge 19-4 29 9 (tie) Pinckneyville 22-3 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Massac County 22. DePaul College Prep 16. Macomb 6. Williamsville 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Seneca 3. Reed-Custer 3. Teutopolis 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (7) 22-0 112 2 2. Altamont (3) 20-3 99 3 3. Centralia Christ Our Rock 23-0 93 4 4. Jacksonville Routt (2) 22-2 90 1 5. Illini Bluffs 21-4 60 6 6. New Berlin 20-4 39 8 7. Waterloo Gibault 20-5 32 5 8. Casey-Westfield 14-6 31 7 9. Camp Point Central 19-4 26 10 10. Augusta Southeastern 18-5 16 9

Others receiving votes: Catlin (Salt Fork) 13. Pecatonica 12. Scales Mound 11. Manley 9. Fulton 5. Tuscola 4. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Lexington 2. Hinckley-Big Rock 2. Chicago Marshall 1. Winchester-West Central 1.