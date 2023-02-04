AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 51, Monmouth United 44

Altamont 53, Nokomis 49

Alton Marquette 40, Centralia Christ Our Rock 38

Andrew 69, Lincoln Way West 51

Antioch 49, Grayslake North 44

Arcola 53, Arthur Christian 29

Athens 51, Maroa-Forsyth 42

Auburn 75, Illini Central 58

Augusta Southeastern 68, Mendon Unity 39

Aurora (East) 61, West Chicago 59

Aurora Math-Science 59, Somonauk 39

Batavia 48, Geneva 37

Beardstown 71, Midwest Central 55

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Carbondale 53

Belvidere 65, Rockford Auburn 55

Bensenville (Fenton) 57, Streamwood 37

Benton 67, West Frankfort 50

Bethalto Civic Memorial 50, Waterloo 49

Blue Island Eisenhower 70, Bremen 63

Bluford Webber 67, Norris City (NCOE) 61

Bolingbrook 65, Lincoln-Way East 62

Breese Mater Dei 48, Breese Central 44

Brother Rice 63, Chicago Mt. Carmel 57

Bureau Valley 54, Kewanee 52

Burlington Central 79, Cary-Grove 50

Cahokia 71, Mount Vernon 69

ADVERTISEMENT

Calhoun 70, North Greene 35

Camp Point Central 77, Rushville-Industry 33

Carmi White County 37, Flora 31

Catlin (Salt Fork) 65, Watseka (coop) 36

Centralia 44, Marion 43

Champaign St. Thomas More 60, Rantoul 40

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 64, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 27

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 104, Westinghouse 94

Sports

  • AP source: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets

  • LeBron’s off-court legacy complements his basketball success

  • Fight between Magic, Timberwolves leads to 5 players ejected

  • Sean Payton is officially named Broncos head coach

    • Chicago Christian 54, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 43

    Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 69, Crete-Monee 50

    Cissna Park 68, Danville Schlarman 58

    Clifton Central 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 41

    Coal City 46, Herscher 29

    Collinsville 56, East St. Louis 49

    Columbia 51, Waterloo Gibault 45

    Conant 53, Fremd 50, OT

    Crystal Lake South 61, Huntley 52

    De La Salle 50, Loyola 46

    DePaul College Prep 54, St. Ignatius 39

    Delavan 61, Brimfield 56

    Dixon 60, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 56

    East Alton-Wood River 48, Roxana 43

    Edwardsville 33, Belleville East 32

    Eisenhower 70, Decatur MacArthur 63

    El Paso-Gridley 79, Tremont 63

    Eureka 73, Fisher 43

    Evanston Township 68, New Trier 58

    Fairfield 47, Eldorado 36

    Fieldcrest 56, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37

    Freeburg 65, Salem 45

    Galesburg 66, Geneseo 33

    Gilman Iroquois West 35, Fithian Oakwood 33

    Glenbard South 56, Glenbard East 47

    Glenbrook North 69, Maine South 46

    Glenbrook South 54, Niles West 46

    Goreville 64, Christopher 56

    Grant Park 65, Donovan 54

    Grayslake Central 68, Round Lake 8

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hamilton County 67, Edwards County 32

    Herrin 61, Murphysboro 33

    Heyworth 71, Lexington 58

    Hillsboro 76, Litchfield 45

    Hinsdale Central 69, OPRF 54

    Hoopeston 61, Armstrong 43

    Hyde Park 45, Farragut 32

    IC Catholic 59, St. Francis 40

    Illini Bluffs 67, Hartsburg-Emden 31

    Jacksonville Routt 59, Greenfield 46

    Joliet West 74, Plainfield East 30

    Kankakee (McNamara) 72, Westmont 43

    Kenwood 76, Chicago (Lane) 44

    Lake Forest 62, Lake Zurich 35

    Lake Park 48, Glenbard North 24

    Lakes Community 88, North Chicago 50

    Larkin 55, Elgin 49

    Lawrenceville 57, Olney (Richland County) 46

    LeRoy 51, Flanagan-Cornell 32

    Lemont 73, Evergreen Park 41

    Lewistown 56, Elmwood 45

    Libertyville 72, Mundelein 45

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49

    Lisle 48, Peotone 40

    Lockport 61, Sandburg 44

    Lyons 71, York 66

    Machesney Park Harlem 68, Freeport 55

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Macomb 70, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 32

    Marist 42, St. Patrick 41

    Marmion 58, Providence-St. Mel 41

    Massac County 54, Harrisburg 50

    Moline 57, Quincy 46

    Monmouth-Roseville 68, Morrison 56

    Mt. Carmel 63, Casey-Westfield 38

    Nashville 76, Bloomington Central Catholic 70

    New Berlin 63, Stanford Olympia 53

    Newark 59, Earlville 43

    Niles North 93, Maine West 55

    Niles Notre Dame 53, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 35

    Normal University 62, Springfield 35

    North Clay 67, Dieterich 54

    North Lawndale 76, Lindblom 64

    North Shore Country Day 60, Francis Parker 52

    Northridge Prep 47, Chicago-University 37, OT

    O’Fallon 65, Whitfield, Mo. 35

    Okawville 60, Sparta 57

    Oswego 63, Aurora (West Aurora) 58

    Oswego East 59, Yorkville 48

    Ottawa 70, Rochelle 54

    Ottawa Marquette 68, Putnam County 66

    Palatine 54, Barrington 33

    Pana 53, Piasa Southwestern 49

    Paris 65, Robinson 57

    Peoria (H.S.) 79, Urbana 59

    Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 48

    Peoria Manual 75, Bloomington 66

    Peoria Notre Dame 55, Champaign Centennial 29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pittsfield 70, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 60

    Pleasant Plains 47, Williamsville 32

    Princeton 76, Mendota 48

    Proviso East 72, Hinsdale South 64

    Quad Cities 60, Galesburg Christian High School 34

    Quincy Notre Dame 70, Payson Seymour 42

    Red Bud 47, Chester 40

    Richards 68, Dunbar 51

    Richwoods 48, Champaign Central 42

    Rockford Christian 70, Byron 63

    Rockford Lutheran 91, Rock Falls 67

    Romeoville 68, Joliet Central 54

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 59, Rochester 44

    Schaumburg 56, Hoffman Estates 48

    Seneca 64, Midland 50

    Serena 54, Hinckley-Big Rock 46

    Sherrard 62, Erie-Prophetstown 59, 2OT

    Simeon 78, Chicago (Clark) 41

    South Beloit 65, Christian Liberty Academy 33

    South County 62, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 23

    Springfield Lanphier 57, Chatham Glenwood 44

    Springfield Southeast 64, Jacksonville 57

    St. Anne 75, Momence 60

    St. Edward 63, Elmwood Park 48

    St. Rita 49, Fenwick 41

    St. Viator 73, Carmel 68, 3OT

    Stagg 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 47

    Sterling Newman 53, Hall 41

    Stevenson 72, Zion Benton 37

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stewardson-Strasburg 59, Mulberry Grove 27

    Stillman Valley 79, Oregon 68

    Streator 60, Manteno 52, OT

    Sycamore 59, Morris 33

    Thornton Fractional South 67, Thornton Fractional North 60

    Thornwood 66, Kankakee 61

    Tinley Park 73, Argo 57

    Tolono Unity 69, Illinois Valley Central 47

    Trenton Wesclin 63, Carlyle 41

    Triad 50, Highland 37

    Tuscola 53, Shelbyville 48

    United Township High School 74, Sterling 63

    Vernon Hills 57, Maine East 52

    Vienna 73, Johnston City 46

    Villa Grove/Heritage 80, Blue Ridge 58

    Waubonsie Valley 44, DeKalb 34

    Waukegan 70, Warren Township 69

    Wayne City 59, Du Quoin 56

    Westville 62, Chrisman 33

    Wheaton Warrenville South 50, Wheaton North 33

    Willowbrook 57, Downers South 52

    Winnebago 48, North Boone 37

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.