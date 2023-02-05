Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Huron 67, Benton Harbor 55
Ferndale 78, Traverse City West 42
Grand Blanc 74, Cadillac 46
Grand Rapids Union 66, Otsego 63
Kalamazoo Central 66, Detroit Renaissance 58
Kalamazoo Phoenix 88, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 73
L’Anse Creuse 64, Port Huron 45
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 59, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 52
Maple City Glen Lake 56, Wayne Memorial 43
North Farmington 68, Muskegon 55
Parchment 66, Cassopolis 33
Waldron 55, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 38
Warren Lincoln 52, Grand Rapids Northview 37
Watervliet 70, Blanchard Montabella 67, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Ford vs. Grand Rapids Union, ccd.
