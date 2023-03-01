Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beach 72, New England 49
Carrington 77, Barnes County North 54
Ellendale 77, Griggs/Midkota 49
Glen Ullin-Hebron 78, Richardton-Taylor 39
Heart River 56, Grant County/Mott-Regent 49
Killdeer 68, Hettinger/Scranton 59
LaMoure/L-M 56, Edgeley/K-M 53
Class A=
East Region=
Quarterfinal=
Fargo Davies 97, West Fargo 74
Fargo North 72, Sheyenne 57
Fargo Shanley 46, Devils Lake 45
Grand Forks Red River 90, Grand Forks Central 81
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/