Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 72, New England 49

Carrington 77, Barnes County North 54

Ellendale 77, Griggs/Midkota 49

Glen Ullin-Hebron 78, Richardton-Taylor 39

Heart River 56, Grant County/Mott-Regent 49

Killdeer 68, Hettinger/Scranton 59

LaMoure/L-M 56, Edgeley/K-M 53

Class A=

East Region=

Quarterfinal=

Fargo Davies 97, West Fargo 74

Fargo North 72, Sheyenne 57

Fargo Shanley 46, Devils Lake 45

Grand Forks Red River 90, Grand Forks Central 81

