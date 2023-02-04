AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boulder Creek 51, Phoenix Sunnyslope 43

Ft. Thomas 52, Lincoln 32

Ganado 66, Whiteriver Alchesay 62

Gilbert Christian 45, Chandler Valley Christian 20

Gilbert Highland 34, Mesa Desert Ridge 28

Higley 43, Casa Grande 35

Joseph City 58, Heber Mogollon 51

Laveen Chavez 53, West Point 26

Northwest Christian 40, Chino Valley 32

Odyssey Institute 34, Mohave Valley River Valley 22

Peoria Centennial 39, Glendale Apollo 34

Safford 66, Tucson Sabino 47

Salome 59, Wellton Antelope 32

San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 59, Desert Heights Prep 26

Sanders Valley 56, Eagar Round Valley 40

Scottsdale Chaparral 63, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 57

Sells Baboquivari 42, Tucson Desert Christian 30

St. Johns 48, Many Farms 23

Tucson Palo Verde 48, Tanque Verde 21

Tucson Rincon 39, Tucson Canyon del Oro 22

Williams Field 51, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 30

Youngker High School 40, Glendale 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

