Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boulder Creek 51, Phoenix Sunnyslope 43
Ft. Thomas 52, Lincoln 32
Ganado 66, Whiteriver Alchesay 62
Gilbert Christian 45, Chandler Valley Christian 20
Gilbert Highland 34, Mesa Desert Ridge 28
Higley 43, Casa Grande 35
Joseph City 58, Heber Mogollon 51
Laveen Chavez 53, West Point 26
Northwest Christian 40, Chino Valley 32
Odyssey Institute 34, Mohave Valley River Valley 22
Peoria Centennial 39, Glendale Apollo 34
Safford 66, Tucson Sabino 47
Salome 59, Wellton Antelope 32
San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 59, Desert Heights Prep 26
Sanders Valley 56, Eagar Round Valley 40
Scottsdale Chaparral 63, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 57
Sells Baboquivari 42, Tucson Desert Christian 30
St. Johns 48, Many Farms 23
Tucson Palo Verde 48, Tanque Verde 21
Tucson Rincon 39, Tucson Canyon del Oro 22
Williams Field 51, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 30
Youngker High School 40, Glendale 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/