Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Detroit Catholic Central 73, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 70
Detroit University Prep 61, Flint Hamady 60
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 82, Bay City Western 47
Goodrich 70, Detroit Pershing 39
Grand Rapids Union 49, Traverse City West 46
Mackinac Island 42, Burt 20
Petoskey 73, St. Johns 65
Saginaw Nouvel 77, Bridgeport 75, OT
St. Ignace 78, Marquette 57
St. Joseph 77, Dowagiac Union 39
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 60, Webberville 56
West Bloomfield 60, Detroit Ford 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clarkston Everest Collegiate vs. Waterford Our Lady, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/