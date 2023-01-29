AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Detroit Catholic Central 73, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 70

Detroit University Prep 61, Flint Hamady 60

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 82, Bay City Western 47

Goodrich 70, Detroit Pershing 39

Grand Rapids Union 49, Traverse City West 46

Mackinac Island 42, Burt 20

Petoskey 73, St. Johns 65

Saginaw Nouvel 77, Bridgeport 75, OT

St. Ignace 78, Marquette 57

St. Joseph 77, Dowagiac Union 39

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 60, Webberville 56

West Bloomfield 60, Detroit Ford 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarkston Everest Collegiate vs. Waterford Our Lady, ccd.

___

