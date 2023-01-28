Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Mountain Union 64, Oxbow Union 36
Champlain Valley Union 51, Mount Mansfield Union 31
Grace Christian 62, Martin Luther King, N.Y. 43
Hazen Union 61, U-32 30
Lamoille Union 45, Lake Region Union 21
Long Trail 69, Leland & Gray Union 42
Lyndon Institute 63, Harwood Union 57
Peoples Academy 50, Randolph Union 38
South Burlington 60, Burlington 48
St. Johnsbury Academy 55, Essex 37
Twinfield Union 77, Craftsbury Academy 31
Winooski 73, Stowe 34
