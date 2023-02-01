AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Tuesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Brunswick 64, Gorham 41

    Camden Hills Regional 58, Brewer 49

    Central 62, Searsport District 28

    Cheverus 51, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 43

    Edward Little 53, Portland 44

    Forest Hills Consolidated 41, Greenville 30

    Fryeburg Academy 50, Greely 35

    Gardiner Area 68, Cony 62

    Gray-New Gloucester 51, Freeport 35

    Houlton 86, Orono 19

    Islesboro Central 38, North Haven Community 36

    Katahdin 71, Hodgdon 24

    Lawrence 74, Messalonskee 28

    Marshwood 55, Bonny Eagle 51

    Mattanawcook Academy 66, Stearns 30

    Medomak Valley 49, Lincoln Academy 33

    Mt. Ararat 63, Falmouth 57

    Oceanside (Coop) 85, Belfast Area 32

    Old Orchard Beach 45, North Yarmouth Academy 40

    Sacopee Valley 52, St. Dominic Regional 16

    Scarborough 39, Sanford 31

    Seacoast Christian School 49, Temple Academy 22

    South Portland 52, Noble 14

    Thornton Academy 42, Massabesic 29

    Valley 78, Pine Tree Academy 36

    Wells 67, Lake Region 58

    Westbrook 57, Morse 22

    Windham 32, Deering 26

    Winthrop 65, Madison Area Memorial 55

    Yarmouth 52, Cape Elizabeth 36

    York 54, Poland Regional/Whittier 19

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.