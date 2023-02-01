Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 64, Gorham 41
Camden Hills Regional 58, Brewer 49
Central 62, Searsport District 28
Cheverus 51, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 43
Edward Little 53, Portland 44
Forest Hills Consolidated 41, Greenville 30
Fryeburg Academy 50, Greely 35
Gardiner Area 68, Cony 62
Gray-New Gloucester 51, Freeport 35
Houlton 86, Orono 19
Islesboro Central 38, North Haven Community 36
Katahdin 71, Hodgdon 24
Lawrence 74, Messalonskee 28
Marshwood 55, Bonny Eagle 51
Mattanawcook Academy 66, Stearns 30
Medomak Valley 49, Lincoln Academy 33
Mt. Ararat 63, Falmouth 57
Oceanside (Coop) 85, Belfast Area 32
Old Orchard Beach 45, North Yarmouth Academy 40
Sacopee Valley 52, St. Dominic Regional 16
Scarborough 39, Sanford 31
Seacoast Christian School 49, Temple Academy 22
South Portland 52, Noble 14
Thornton Academy 42, Massabesic 29
Valley 78, Pine Tree Academy 36
Wells 67, Lake Region 58
Westbrook 57, Morse 22
Windham 32, Deering 26
Winthrop 65, Madison Area Memorial 55
Yarmouth 52, Cape Elizabeth 36
York 54, Poland Regional/Whittier 19
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/