Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 64, Streetsboro 58

Akr. Hoban 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 48

Akr. Manchester 66, Orrville 56

Alliance Marlington 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44

Archbold 56, Hamler Patrick Henry 48

Ashland Crestview 73, Plymouth 38

Attica Seneca E. 74, Bucyrus 45

Austintown Fitch 60, Alliance 56

Avon 73, Amherst Steele 66

Avon Lake 60, N. Ridgeville 50

Baltimore Liberty Union 59, McConnelsville Morgan 49

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55, Sandusky St. Mary 42

Bedford 44, E. Cle. Shaw 35

Beloit W. Branch 63, Atwater Waterloo 33

Bishop Ready 68, Bishop Hartley 45

Bishop Watterson 40, Cols. DeSales 33

Bloomdale Elmwood 54, Millbury Lake 47, OT

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, N. Royalton 60

Brookfield 55, Vienna Mathews 53

Brunswick 70, Solon 59

Bucyrus Wynford 68, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55

Caldwell 44, New Matamoras Frontier 28

Caledonia River Valley 66, Galion 44

Canfield 76, Poland Seminary 44

Cardington-Lincoln 45, Tree of Life 35

Carey 48, Sycamore Mohawk 31

Chardon 81, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46

Chardon NDCL 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 53

Chillicothe Zane Trace 72, McArthur Vinton County 63

Coldwater 77, Minster 61

Collins Western Reserve 68, Ashland Mapleton 53

Cols. Bexley 68, Heath 53

Cols. DeSales 66, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 64, OT

    • Columbia Station Columbia 65, Oberlin 52

    Columbiana Crestview 55, Youngs. Valley Christian 49

    Columbus Grove 40, Harrod Allen E. 36

    Continental 55, McComb 50, 2OT

    Cortland Maplewood 80, Mineral Ridge 64

    Coshocton 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 59

    Cuyahoga Falls 57, Kent Roosevelt 39

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Parma Padua 43

    Dalton 76, Creston Norwayne 70

    Defiance 63, Wapakoneta 47

    Defiance Tinora 60, Edon 52

    Delaware Hayes 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33

    Dresden Tri-Valley 73, Philo 43

    Dublin Jerome 63, Hilliard Darby 60

    E. Liverpool 72, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 71, OT

    Elyria 60, Grafton Midview 51

    Elyria Cath. 41, Medina Buckeye 39

    Findlay 64, Lima Sr. 54

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 63, Antwerp 48

    Gahanna Lincoln 53, Pickerington N. 51

    Galion Northmor 63, Mansfield Christian 60

    Garfield Hts. Trinity 36, Elyria Open Door 33

    Geneva 57, Andover Pymatuning Valley 56

    Grove City 93, Galloway Westland 50

    Groveport-Madison 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 43

    Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Ottoville 58

    Heartland Christian 69, Youngstown Urban Scholars 33

    Hilliard Bradley 50, Dublin Coffman 46

    Hilliard Davidson 48, Cols. Upper Arlington 39

    Holgate 48, Edgerton 43, OT

    Jeromesville Hillsdale 71, Apple Creek Waynedale 55

    Johnstown Northridge 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38

    Kalida 58, Defiance Ayersville 47

    Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, New Middletown Spring. 49

    Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Powell Olentangy Liberty 50

    Liberty Center 47, Delta 39

    Liberty Christian Academy 80, Cols. Cristo Rey 66

    Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Arlington 42

    Lima Shawnee 77, Elida 60

    Lima Temple Christian 70, N. Baltimore 32

    Lodi Cloverleaf 55, Akr. Springfield 49

    Lore City Buckeye Trail 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 36

    Lowellville 65, Youngs. East 26

    Lyndhurst Brush 88, Cle. Lincoln W. 30

    Macedonia Nordonia 49, Green 34

    Malvern 81, Lisbon David Anderson 47

    Mansfield Sr. 54, Lexington 53, OT

    Maria Stein Marion Local 58, Delphos St. John’s 48

    Marysville 55, Lewis Center Olentangy 54

    Massillon 92, Akr. Firestone 88

    McDermott Scioto NW 59, S. Webster 32

    McDonald 79, Struthers 65

    McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 76, Morral Ridgedale 41

    Medina 72, Euclid 46

    Medina Highland 69, Copley 60

    Mentor 73, Strongsville 67

    Middlefield Cardinal 48, Burton Berkshire 35

    Miller City 48, Hicksville 44

    Mogadore 56, Louisville Aquinas 49

    Monroeville 64, Norwalk St. Paul 51

    N. Can. Hoover 69, Akr. North 22

    N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Columbiana 53

    N. Olmsted 68, Lakewood 61

    N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Upper Sandusky 36

    New Boston Glenwood 56, Ironton St. Joseph 50, OT

    New Bremen 57, Ft. Recovery 44

    New Philadelphia 48, Dover 42

    Newark 53, Lancaster 40

    Newton Falls 66, Windham 64

    Norton 63, Ravenna 49

    Norwalk 64, Bellevue 55

    Oak Harbor 55, Castalia Margaretta 53

    Oberlin Firelands 59, LaGrange Keystone 50

    Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Kenton 23

    Painesville Riverside 67, Mayfield 49

    Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Westlake 60

    Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49, Mt. Vernon 43

    Pemberville Eastwood 53, Elmore Woodmore 40

    Perrysburg 70, Sylvania Southview 49

    Pickerington Cent. 75, Reynoldsburg 66

    Port Clinton 78, Milan Edison 43

    Portsmouth 0, Minford 0

    Ravenna SE 96, Rootstown 69

    Richfield Revere 70, Aurora 53

    Richmond Hts. 83, Lakewood St. Edward 80

    Rockford Parkway 68, New Knoxville 29

    Rocky River 51, Parma Normandy 44

    Rossford 44, Genoa Area 31

    STVM 79, Wooster 43

    Salem 76, Hanoverton United 48

    Sandusky Perkins 76, Vermilion 40

    Shaker Hts. 65, Massillon Jackson 62

    Sheffield Brookside 96, Sullivan Black River 56

    Shelby 74, Ontario 43

    Sherwood Fairview 53, Montpelier 44

    Smithville 67, Doylestown Chippewa 60

    Sparta Highland 50, Bellville Clear Fork 40

    Spencerville 80, Delphos Jefferson 63

    St. Clairsville 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65

    St. Marys Memorial 64, Celina 45

    Stow-Munroe Falls 54, Hudson 25

    Stryker 62, Paulding 53

    Swanton 67, Metamora Evergreen 29

    Tallmadge 67, Barberton 58

    Thomas Worthington 87, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51

    Tiffin Calvert 55, Lakeside Danbury 28

    Tiffin Columbian 84, Clyde 59

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 76, Oregon Clay 53

    Tol. Whitmer 78, Fremont Ross 62

    Uniontown Lake 64, Youngs. Boardman 56

    Ursuline Academy 73, Bristol 58

    Utica 51, Newark Cath. 38

    Van Wert 69, Lima Bath 41

    Van Wert Lincolnview 53, Ada 52

    Warren Howland 71, Niles McKinley 48

    Warren JFK 76, Hartville Lake Center Christian 56

    Waterford 73, Corning Miller 56

    Wauseon 66, Bryan 42

    Wellsville 73, E. Palestine 38

    West Salem Northwestern 57, Rittman 46

    Westerville Cent. 56, New Albany 43

    Westerville N. 58, Dublin Scioto 47

    Westerville S. 69, Worthington Kilbourne 45

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 65, Bowling Green 57

    Willard 63, Huron 61

    Worthington Christian 55, Cols. Briggs 41

    Youngs. Mooney 62, Hubbard 36

    Zanesville 70, Byesville Meadowbrook 34

    Zanesville Maysville 74, Millersburg W. Holmes 53

    OHSAA Playoffs=

    Division I=

    Region 4=

    Cin. Anderson 55, Cin. NW 45

    Cin. Elder 68, Cin. Aiken 42

    Cin. La Salle 52, Hamilton Ross 45

    Huber Hts. Wayne 62, Springfield 54

    W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Cin. Walnut Hills 34

    Division II=

    Region 8=

    Bellbrook 74, Eaton 51

    Cin. Taft 84, Cin. Shroder 13

    Cin. Woodward 68, Batavia 28

    Cin. Wyoming 77, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28

    Day. Oakwood 59, Day. Northridge 39

    Hamilton Badin 71, New Richmond 42

    Kettering Alter 61, Day. Thurgood Marshall 44

    Division IV=

    Region 16=

    Botkins 66, DeGraff Riverside 43

    Day. Christian 60, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 47

    S. Charleston SE 53, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 35

    Sidney Lehman 49, Newton Local 34

    Miamisburg 83, Riverside Stebbins 49

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

