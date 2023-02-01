Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacoco 74, Pitkin 46
Avoyelles Charter 52, Rapides 12
Calvin 50, Central - Jonesville 10
Carroll 40, North Webster 16
Elton 57, Oberlin 50
Family Christian Academy 65, Belaire 26
Family Community 57, Kilbourne 28
Harrisonburg 58, Grace Christian 14
Hathaway 49, Midland 42
Hicks 46, Elizabeth 22
Hornbeck 50, Pleasant Hill 25
LaGrange 65, RHS 39
Lake Arthur 59, Grand Lake 25
Loyola Prep 37, Lakeside 18
Negreet 31, Converse 30
Northwest 63, Port Barre 48
Oak Hill 54, Reeves 51
Saline 57, Atlanta 23
Shreveport Northwood 60, Woodlawn (SH) 32
Simsboro 51, Downsville 16
St. Martinville 45, JS Clark Leadership Academy 38
Sulphur 37, Carencro 28
Summerfield 47, Haynesville 42
Weston 59, Castor 58
Zwolle 68, Stanley 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/