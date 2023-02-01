AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anacoco 74, Pitkin 46

Avoyelles Charter 52, Rapides 12

Calvin 50, Central - Jonesville 10

Carroll 40, North Webster 16

Elton 57, Oberlin 50

Family Christian Academy 65, Belaire 26

Family Community 57, Kilbourne 28

Harrisonburg 58, Grace Christian 14

Hathaway 49, Midland 42

Hicks 46, Elizabeth 22

Hornbeck 50, Pleasant Hill 25

LaGrange 65, RHS 39

Lake Arthur 59, Grand Lake 25

Loyola Prep 37, Lakeside 18

Negreet 31, Converse 30

Northwest 63, Port Barre 48

Oak Hill 54, Reeves 51

Saline 57, Atlanta 23

Shreveport Northwood 60, Woodlawn (SH) 32

Simsboro 51, Downsville 16

St. Martinville 45, JS Clark Leadership Academy 38

Sulphur 37, Carencro 28

Summerfield 47, Haynesville 42

Weston 59, Castor 58

Zwolle 68, Stanley 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

