Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 44, Marriotts Ridge 22

Catoctin 53, Boonsboro 20

Clarksburg 51, Winston Churchill 44

Forest Park 69, Patterson 29

Glen Burnie 59, Pasadena Chesapeake 44

Glenelg 45, Long Reach 35

Howard 74, Hammond 43

Liberty 43, South Carroll 30

Linganore 56, Frederick 22

Loch Raven 49, Hereford 45

MD School for the Deaf 41, Model, D.C. 37

Manchester Valley 48, Francis Scott Key 42

Mountain Ridge 48, Keyser, W.Va. 35

Mt. Hebron 44, Wilde Lake 23

North Hagerstown 68, Thomas Johnson 38

Oakland Mills 56, Centennial 31

Owings Mills 47, Parkville 32

Pikesville 73, Sparrows Point 37

Richard Montgomery 56, Rockville 16

River Hill 66, Reservoir 27

Seneca Valley 58, Damascus 50

Severna Park 46, Harwood Southern 32

Sherwood 47, Gaithersburg 27

South River 70, Arundel 26

St. Charles 61, Patuxent 12

Towson 60, Franklin 8

Tuscarora 40, South Hagerstown 38

Urbana 71, Oakdale 44

Walt Whitman 56, Blake 26

Walter Johnson 59, Poolesville 44

Westminster 44, Century 23

Wicomico 62, Pocomoke 36

Williamsport 45, Walkersville 37

Wootton 60, Quince Orchard 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

