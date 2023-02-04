Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 44, Marriotts Ridge 22
Catoctin 53, Boonsboro 20
Clarksburg 51, Winston Churchill 44
Forest Park 69, Patterson 29
Glen Burnie 59, Pasadena Chesapeake 44
Glenelg 45, Long Reach 35
Howard 74, Hammond 43
Liberty 43, South Carroll 30
Linganore 56, Frederick 22
Loch Raven 49, Hereford 45
MD School for the Deaf 41, Model, D.C. 37
Manchester Valley 48, Francis Scott Key 42
Mountain Ridge 48, Keyser, W.Va. 35
Mt. Hebron 44, Wilde Lake 23
North Hagerstown 68, Thomas Johnson 38
Oakland Mills 56, Centennial 31
Owings Mills 47, Parkville 32
Pikesville 73, Sparrows Point 37
Richard Montgomery 56, Rockville 16
River Hill 66, Reservoir 27
Seneca Valley 58, Damascus 50
Severna Park 46, Harwood Southern 32
Sherwood 47, Gaithersburg 27
South River 70, Arundel 26
St. Charles 61, Patuxent 12
Towson 60, Franklin 8
Tuscarora 40, South Hagerstown 38
Urbana 71, Oakdale 44
Walt Whitman 56, Blake 26
Walter Johnson 59, Poolesville 44
Westminster 44, Century 23
Wicomico 62, Pocomoke 36
Williamsport 45, Walkersville 37
Wootton 60, Quince Orchard 49
___
