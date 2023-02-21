AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 59, Blue Mountain Union 57

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 65, South Burlington 53

Brattleboro 68, Mount Anthony Union 45

Champlain Valley Union 61, Burlington 40

Craftsbury Academy 47, Stowe 41

Danville 66, Oxbow Union 44

Fair Haven Union 67, Springfield 24

Green Mountain Union 33, Twin Valley 19

Hartford 58, Mount St. Joseph Academy 53

Harwood Union 49, Lake Region Union 31

Leland & Gray Union 67, Mill River Union 30

Long Trail 83, Sharon Academy 45

Milton 32, Missisquoi Valley Union 28

Montpelier 68, Thetford Academy 51

Mount Abraham Union 52, Otter Valley Union 39

Mount Mansfield Union 55, St. Johnsbury Academy 38

North Country Union 68, Vergennes Union 43

Poultney 44, Arlington Memorial 42

Proctor 62, West Rutland 39

Randolph Union 42, Lamoille Union 38

Rice Memorial 85, Colchester 48

Richford 59, Twinfield Union 44

Rutland 42, Burr & Burton Academy 23

U-32 62, Peoples Academy 61

Windsor 72, Woodstock Union 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Winooski vs. Northfield, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

