Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 59, Blue Mountain Union 57
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 65, South Burlington 53
Brattleboro 68, Mount Anthony Union 45
Champlain Valley Union 61, Burlington 40
Craftsbury Academy 47, Stowe 41
Danville 66, Oxbow Union 44
Fair Haven Union 67, Springfield 24
Green Mountain Union 33, Twin Valley 19
Hartford 58, Mount St. Joseph Academy 53
Harwood Union 49, Lake Region Union 31
Leland & Gray Union 67, Mill River Union 30
Long Trail 83, Sharon Academy 45
Milton 32, Missisquoi Valley Union 28
Montpelier 68, Thetford Academy 51
Mount Abraham Union 52, Otter Valley Union 39
Mount Mansfield Union 55, St. Johnsbury Academy 38
North Country Union 68, Vergennes Union 43
Poultney 44, Arlington Memorial 42
Proctor 62, West Rutland 39
Randolph Union 42, Lamoille Union 38
Rice Memorial 85, Colchester 48
Richford 59, Twinfield Union 44
Rutland 42, Burr & Burton Academy 23
U-32 62, Peoples Academy 61
Windsor 72, Woodstock Union 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Winooski vs. Northfield, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/