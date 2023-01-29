AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 73, Breckenridge 63

Annandale 47, Melrose 46

Brainerd 68, Elk River 53

Chaska 83, Hastings 50

DeLaSalle 91, Hopkins 78

Duluth East 56, Irondale 51

Frazee 61, New York Mills 41

Hayfield 83, Springfield 53

Hills-Beaver Creek 53, Red Rock Central 42

International Falls 91, Two Harbors 29

Kindred, N.D. 61, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59

Kittson County Central 67, Stephen-Argyle 59

Little Falls 87, Warroad 65

Maranatha Christian 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 40

Minnetonka 80, Moorhead 42

North Branch 74, Hibbing 31

Perham 67, Watertown-Mayer 61

Princeton 82, Hermantown 70

Rosemount 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 39

Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Burnsville 63

South St. Paul 80, Delano 72

Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Central Minnesota Christian 58

St. Peter 88, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 79

Stewartville 60, Red Wing 48

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65, Ortonville 38

Two Rivers 83, St. Anthony 68

Waukee, Iowa 67, Totino-Grace 64

West Lutheran 79, Hope Academy 73

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

