Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 73, Breckenridge 63
Annandale 47, Melrose 46
Brainerd 68, Elk River 53
Chaska 83, Hastings 50
DeLaSalle 91, Hopkins 78
Duluth East 56, Irondale 51
Frazee 61, New York Mills 41
Hayfield 83, Springfield 53
Hills-Beaver Creek 53, Red Rock Central 42
International Falls 91, Two Harbors 29
Kindred, N.D. 61, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59
Kittson County Central 67, Stephen-Argyle 59
Little Falls 87, Warroad 65
Maranatha Christian 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 40
Minnetonka 80, Moorhead 42
North Branch 74, Hibbing 31
Perham 67, Watertown-Mayer 61
Princeton 82, Hermantown 70
Rosemount 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 39
Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Burnsville 63
South St. Paul 80, Delano 72
Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Central Minnesota Christian 58
St. Peter 88, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 79
Stewartville 60, Red Wing 48
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65, Ortonville 38
Two Rivers 83, St. Anthony 68
Waukee, Iowa 67, Totino-Grace 64
West Lutheran 79, Hope Academy 73
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/