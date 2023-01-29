Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 66, Moorcroft 26
Douglas 74, Glenrock 36
Lyman 65, Lander 61
Saratoga 64, Encampment 21
Shoshoni 40, Big Piney 37
Star Valley 70, Green River 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Big Horn vs. Rocky Mountain, ppd.
Burns vs. Sundance, ppd.
Cheyenne South vs. Rock Springs, ppd.
Cokeville vs. Little Snake River, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Guernsey-Sunrise vs. Arvada-Clearmont, ccd.
Jackson Hole vs. Evanston, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Lovell vs. Thermopolis, ppd.
Meeteetse vs. Dubois, ppd.
Newcastle vs. Wheatland, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Tongue River vs. Greybull, ppd.
Wind River vs. Kemmerer, ccd.
Worland vs. Sheridan, ccd.
___
