Click to copy

Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 66, Moorcroft 26

Douglas 74, Glenrock 36

Lyman 65, Lander 61

Saratoga 64, Encampment 21

Shoshoni 40, Big Piney 37

Star Valley 70, Green River 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Big Horn vs. Rocky Mountain, ppd.

Burns vs. Sundance, ppd.

Cheyenne South vs. Rock Springs, ppd.

Cokeville vs. Little Snake River, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Guernsey-Sunrise vs. Arvada-Clearmont, ccd.

Jackson Hole vs. Evanston, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Lovell vs. Thermopolis, ppd.

Meeteetse vs. Dubois, ppd.

Newcastle vs. Wheatland, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Tongue River vs. Greybull, ppd.

Wind River vs. Kemmerer, ccd.

Worland vs. Sheridan, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/