Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 45, Odyssey Institute 37
Anthem Prep 46, Desert Heights Prep 42
Betty Fairfax High School 64, Phoenix South Mountain 24
Corona Del Sol 50, Gilbert Highland 37
Florence 58, Ben Franklin 34
Gilbert 61, Queen Creek 29
Globe 26, ALA-Anthem South 17
Mesa Mountain View 48, Mesa 32
Mesa Westwood 49, Mesa Red Mountain 38
Nogales 62, Sierra Vista Buena 16
Phoenix Camelback 63, Phoenix Browne 15
Phoenix Desert Vista 81, Mesa Desert Ridge 23
Phoenix Pinnacle 57, Glendale O’Connor 49
Phoenix Sunnyslope 60, Glendale Mountain Ridge 57
Phoenix Xavier 58, Chandler 27
Salome 33, Bagdad 17
Tucson 60, Tucson Rincon 46
Tucson Sunnyside 46, Marana 18
Valley Vista 70, Tolleson 17
Wellton Antelope 41, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 34
Willow Canyon 79, Glendale Apollo 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/