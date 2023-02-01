AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 45, Odyssey Institute 37

Anthem Prep 46, Desert Heights Prep 42

Betty Fairfax High School 64, Phoenix South Mountain 24

Corona Del Sol 50, Gilbert Highland 37

Florence 58, Ben Franklin 34

Gilbert 61, Queen Creek 29

Globe 26, ALA-Anthem South 17

Mesa Mountain View 48, Mesa 32

Mesa Westwood 49, Mesa Red Mountain 38

Nogales 62, Sierra Vista Buena 16

Phoenix Camelback 63, Phoenix Browne 15

Phoenix Desert Vista 81, Mesa Desert Ridge 23

Phoenix Pinnacle 57, Glendale O’Connor 49

Phoenix Sunnyslope 60, Glendale Mountain Ridge 57

Phoenix Xavier 58, Chandler 27

Salome 33, Bagdad 17

Tucson 60, Tucson Rincon 46

Tucson Sunnyside 46, Marana 18

Valley Vista 70, Tolleson 17

Wellton Antelope 41, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 34

Willow Canyon 79, Glendale Apollo 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

