AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Wednesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    VPA Playoffs=

    Division 1=

    First Round=

    Burlington 47, Mount Mansfield Union 46

    Division 2=

    First Round=

    North Country Union 83, U-32 33

    Division 3=

    First Round=

    Bellows Falls Union 55, Windsor 41

    Green Mountain Union 58, Randolph Union 47

    Richford 45, Woodstock Union 42

    Thetford Academy 57, Springfield 27

    Winooski 96, Oxbow Union 39

    Division 4=

    First Round=

    Danville 62, West Rutland 57

    Mid Vermont Christian School 55, Twin Valley 25

    Rivendell, N.H. 81, Craftsbury Academy 12

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.