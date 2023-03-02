Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VPA Playoffs=
Division 1=
First Round=
Burlington 47, Mount Mansfield Union 46
Division 2=
First Round=
North Country Union 83, U-32 33
Division 3=
First Round=
Bellows Falls Union 55, Windsor 41
Green Mountain Union 58, Randolph Union 47
Richford 45, Woodstock Union 42
Thetford Academy 57, Springfield 27
Winooski 96, Oxbow Union 39
Division 4=
First Round=
Danville 62, West Rutland 57
Mid Vermont Christian School 55, Twin Valley 25
Rivendell, N.H. 81, Craftsbury Academy 12
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/