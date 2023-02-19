Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banning Lewis Prep 49, Rye 40
Briggsdale 59, Caliche 55
Burlington def. Dolores Huerta Preparatory, forfeit
Crested Butte 55, South Park 35
Denver East 90, Thomas Jefferson 0
Dolores 50, Creede High School 48
Elizabeth 53, Sand Creek 51
FMHS 68, Durango 51
Fountain Valley School 66, Calhan 57
Hanover 58, Antonito 25
Meeker 50, North Fork 45
Moffat County 62, Rifle High School 49
Overland 86, Cherokee Trail 76
Plateau Valley 57, Vail Mountain School 53
Platte Canyon 52, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 39
Poudre 80, Northglenn 39
Pueblo Centennial 65, La Junta 57
Rangeview 57, Northfield 51
Steamboat Springs 54, Coal Ridge 37
Vista PEAK 66, George Washington 50
