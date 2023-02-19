AP NEWS
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 19, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banning Lewis Prep 49, Rye 40

Briggsdale 59, Caliche 55

Burlington def. Dolores Huerta Preparatory, forfeit

Crested Butte 55, South Park 35

Denver East 90, Thomas Jefferson 0

Dolores 50, Creede High School 48

Elizabeth 53, Sand Creek 51

FMHS 68, Durango 51

Fountain Valley School 66, Calhan 57

Hanover 58, Antonito 25

Meeker 50, North Fork 45

Moffat County 62, Rifle High School 49

Overland 86, Cherokee Trail 76

Plateau Valley 57, Vail Mountain School 53

Platte Canyon 52, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 39

Poudre 80, Northglenn 39

Pueblo Centennial 65, La Junta 57

Rangeview 57, Northfield 51

Steamboat Springs 54, Coal Ridge 37

Vista PEAK 66, George Washington 50

